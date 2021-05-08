Capstone Green Energy Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Capstone Green Energy (NAS:CGRN, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $7.68 per share and the market cap of $98.5 million, Capstone Green Energy stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Capstone Green Energy is shown in the chart below.

Because Capstone Green Energy is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 12.74% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Capstone Green Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Capstone Green Energy's financial strength as 1 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Capstone Green Energy over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Capstone Green Energy has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $61.3 million and loss of $2 a share. Its operating margin of -18.11% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Capstone Green Energy's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Capstone Green Energy over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Capstone Green Energy's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Capstone Green Energy's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 37.7%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Capstone Green Energy's return on invested capital is -28.05, and its cost of capital is 19.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Capstone Green Energy is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Capstone Green Energy (NAS:CGRN, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 90% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about Capstone Green Energy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

