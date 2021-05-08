Kimco Realty Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $21.46 per share and the market cap of $9.3 billion, Kimco Realty stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Kimco Realty is shown in the chart below.

Because Kimco Realty is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Kimco Realty has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which which ranks better than 78% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Kimco Realty is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Kimco Realty is poor. This is the debt and cash of Kimco Realty over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Kimco Realty has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.1 billion and earnings of $2.36 a share. Its operating margin is 29.78%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Kimco Realty is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Kimco Realty over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Kimco Realty's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 75% of the companies in REITs industry. Kimco Realty's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.3%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Kimco Realty's return on invested capital is 2.93, and its cost of capital is 8.54. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Kimco Realty is shown below:

In conclusion, Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 88% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Kimco Realty stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

