HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Investors with $100k+ Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now, Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (: EBS) investors with $100k or more losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: July 6, 2020 - Mar. 31, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021

Emergent BioSolutions (: EBS) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Throughout the class period, Defendants touted Emergents deals with J&J and AstraZeneca to produce their vaccine candidates and separate production contract with the U.S. government. Defendants also emphasized its proven manufacturing capabilities in place at its Baltimore, Maryland facility.

In truth, the company failed to disclose a multitude of issues at its Baltimore facility that would detrimentally affect its ability to manufacture the vaccines.

On Mar. 31, 2021, media reports revealed the company mixed up ingredients for J&Js and AstraZenecas vaccines, contaminating up to 15 million J&J vaccine doses.

This news caused Emergent shares to decline. Notably, shortly before this disclosure, Emergents CEO sold $10 million of his shares.

On Apr. 6, 2021, the New York Times reported that [p]reviously undisclosed internal documents and interviews with current and former federal officials and former company employees depict a factory operation that was ill-equipped to take on such a mammoth manufacturing task. The NYT reported that audits and investigations including ones conducted by J&J, AstraZeneca, two federal agencies and Emergent found that Emergent had not followed basic industry standards at its Baltimore facility. AstraZenecas audit highlighted risks of viral cross-contamination. The NYT further reported that beginning in Oct. 2020, Emergent discarded five lots of the AstraZeneca vaccine and one lot of the J&J vaccine because of contamination or spoliation.

Were focused on investors losses and proving Emergent lied about its vaccine production capabilities, said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

