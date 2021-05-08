The stock of M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $62.11 per share and the market cap of $4.4 billion, M.D.C. Holdings stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for M.D.C. Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because M.D.C. Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 12.4% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. M.D.C. Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.60, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks M.D.C. Holdings's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of M.D.C. Holdings over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. M.D.C. Holdings has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.3 billion and earnings of $6.293 a share. Its operating margin of 12.78% better than 72% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks M.D.C. Holdings's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of M.D.C. Holdings over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of M.D.C. Holdings is 12.4%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 25.1%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, M.D.C. Holdings's ROIC was 15.83, while its WACC came in at 7.61.

In summary, the stock of M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about M.D.C. Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

