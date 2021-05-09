Logo
Why Wall Street Rallied on Friday

Bad economic news is double-positive for Wall Street these days

Panos Mourdoukoutas
May 09, 2021
Wall Street got a hefty dose of bad news on the U.S. economy on Friday. Job growth is stalling. Nonfarm payrolls - a measure of nonfarm employment, hours and earnings by industry - rose by only 266,000 in April. That's well below the 916,000 analysts had expected and roughly one-fourth of the job growth in March.

Stalling job growth raises severe doubts about the sustainability of the recent increase in consumer income and spending, which have fueled the ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 recession.

While economists and forecasters stumbled to explain the reasons behind the stall of U.S. job growth, Wall Street wasted no time rallying on the bad news. By 4:00 pm, the S&P 500 was at 4,232.10, up 0.74% for the day, while the Dow Jones was at 34,77.67, up 0.66%. The Nasdaq Composite ended at 13,752.20, up 0.88% for the day as tech stocks regained their momentum.

While bad economic news helped Wall Street rally on Friday, good economic news helped push it lower a week earlier. Apparently, traders and investors like bad economic news and hate good economic news these days, especially when it comes to the labor market.

Why? Because the weak labor market is double-positive for Wall Street. Investors should always keep in mind that the interests of the economy and Wall Street are entirely separate things.

On the one side, a weak labor market makes a strong case for the Fed's accommodative monetary policy, supporting investor appetite for risky assets. Thus, the big rally in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index on Friday.

On the other side, a weak labor market makes a strong case for further fiscal stimulus, both in welfare and infrastructure spending.

The bottom line: What is bad news for Main Street could be good news for Wall Street, provided that they make a strong case for the continuation of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.