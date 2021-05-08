PELOTON SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. - PTON





Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (KSF) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilJune 28, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PTON), if they purchased the Companys securities between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.









What You May Do









If you purchased securities of Peloton and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnasdaqgs-pton%2F to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by June 28, 2021.









About the Lawsuit









Peloton and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.









On May 5, 2021, the Company disclosed two separate recalls of its Tread+ and Tread treadmills following numerous reports of injury, advising that it had stopped sales and distribution and that [c]onsumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy.









On this news, shares of Peloton plummeted 14%, or $14.08 per share, to close at $82.62 per share on May 5, 2021.









The case is Wilson v. Peloton Interactive, Inc., et al., 21-cv-03299.









