Lakeland Industries Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Lakeland Industries (NAS:LAKE, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $26.83 per share and the market cap of $215.4 million, Lakeland Industries stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Lakeland Industries is shown in the chart below.

Because Lakeland Industries is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 16.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 10.46% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Lakeland Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 22.09, which which ranks better than 88% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. The overall financial strength of Lakeland Industries is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Lakeland Industries is strong. This is the debt and cash of Lakeland Industries over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Lakeland Industries has been profitable 7 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $159 million and earnings of $4.32 a share. Its operating margin of 27.58% better than 97% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Lakeland Industries's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Lakeland Industries over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Lakeland Industries's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Lakeland Industries's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 67.1%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Lakeland Industries's ROIC was 46.34, while its WACC came in at 1.17. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lakeland Industries is shown below:

Overall, Lakeland Industries (NAS:LAKE, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. To learn more about Lakeland Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

