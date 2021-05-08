Revised Stipulation Agreement for AVANGRID/PNM Resources Merger Receives Additional Support From New Mexico Stakeholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Revised Stipulation Agreement for AVANGRID/PNM Resources Merger Receives Additional Support From New Mexico Stakeholders

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 08, 2021
Article's Main Image



AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, yesterday filed its revised stipulation agreement as part of the companys planned merger with PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNMR), adding three new parties as signatories, including Walmart, Inc., the Interwest Energy Alliance and Onward Energy Holdings, Inc. They join eight parties that have already signed on to the agreement, including the Attorney General of the State of New Mexico, Western Resource Advocates, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 611, Dine Citizens Against Ruining Our Environment, Nava Education Project, San Juan Citizens Alliance, To Nizhoni Ani and the Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy. The company submitted the revised filing following talks with all parties at the direction of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) hearing examiner.



This merger will bring significant benefits to the people of New Mexico and the diversity of parties who have signed on to this agreement reflects this, said Dennis V. Arriola, CEO of AVANGRID. We look forward to continuing to move forward in this process and engaging additional support in New Mexico.



The customer benefits in the agreement include:





  • $50 million in customer rate credits over three years;





  • $6 million in COVID arrearages relief for customers;





  • $15 million for low-income customer energy-efficiency assistance; and





  • $2 million to bring electricity to low-income, remote customers.





The agreement includes additional economic development for New Mexico:





  • 150 new full-time jobs over three years that will remain no less than five years thereafter;





  • $7.5 million in additional economic development funds;





  • $12.5 million in economic development contributions to community groups in the Four Corners region over five years ($2.5 million/year);





  • Improvements to the energy transition displaced worker assistance fund relating to the closure of the San Juan Generating Station; and





  • Free access to streetlighting poles for local governments for wireless internet access for 3 years.





The NMPRC will commence public hearings on the proposed merger in the coming weeks.



About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $38 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies a list of Americas best corporate citizens and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the Worlds Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.





Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements made in this press release for AVANGRID that relate to future events or expectations, developments, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this Press Release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and are generally identified by words such as may, will, would, can, expect(s), intend(s), anticipate(s), estimate(s), believe(s), future, could, should, plan(s), aim(s), assume(s), project(s), target(s)), forecast(s), seek(s) and or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms, comparable terminology or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements generally include statements regarding the potential transaction between AVANGRID and PNM Resources, including any statements regarding the expected timetable for completing the potential merger, the ability to complete the potential merger, the expected benefits of the potential merger, projected financial information, future opportunities, and any other statements regarding AVANGRIDs and PNM Resources future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, or future events or performance. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions. AVANGRID assumes any obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, AVANGRID cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements.



AVANGRIDs business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond its control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see AVANGRIDs Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings and the information filed on Avangrids Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) as well as its subsequent SEC filings, and the risks and uncertainties related to the proposed merger with PNM Resources, including, but not limited to: the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending merger that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the failure by AVANGRID to obtain the necessary financing arrangement set forth in commitment letter received in connection with the Merger, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed Merger in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed Merger, and the risk that the proposed transaction and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the ability of PNM Resources to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and businesses generally. Other unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this communication could also have material adverse effects on forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210508005019/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)