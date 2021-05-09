Colgate-Palmolive Co Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $82.18 per share and the market cap of $69.5 billion, Colgate-Palmolive Co stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Colgate-Palmolive Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Colgate-Palmolive Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 3.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.56% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Colgate-Palmolive Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Colgate-Palmolive Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Colgate-Palmolive Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Colgate-Palmolive Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Colgate-Palmolive Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.7 billion and earnings of $3.1 a share. Its operating margin is 23.49%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Colgate-Palmolive Co is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Colgate-Palmolive Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Colgate-Palmolive Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Colgate-Palmolive Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Colgate-Palmolive Co's ROIC was 26.01, while its WACC came in at 4.93. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Colgate-Palmolive Co is shown below:

In conclusion, Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Colgate-Palmolive Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.