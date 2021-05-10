Western Union and Japan's Ritsumeikan University Simplify Tuition Fee Payments





Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced a collaboration between Western+Union+Business+Solutions and Ritsumeikan+University. Together they will enable Ritsumeikan students worldwide to pay tuition using a simplified payment process that helps ensure funds arrive on-time and in-full, without hidden charges.









Ritsumeikan University has implemented Western Union Business Solutions WU%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+GlobalPay+for+Students platform, which provides students with a price comparison tool and allows them to lock-in exchange rates for up to 72 hours. Students can pay in their local or preferred currency to minimise surprise expenses and transparently track their payment status through the online portal, mobile messages and email. GlobalPay for Students also simplifies payment reconciliation to help free up financial and administrative resources for educational institutions.









Ritsumeikan University is a leader in the recruitment of international students in Japan and we are proud to provide the GlobalPay for Students platform to this prestigious institution, said Haruhiko Ohashi, country manager for Japan, Western Union Business Solutions. With no software to install, the platform provides a simple path for Ritsumeikan University to manage their international student payments easily.









Ritsumeikan University, established in 1869, currently hosts nearly 2,400 international students from 68 countries and regions, making it one of the most diverse, multicultural universities in Japan. Ritsumeikan University was ranked the top Japanese Private University in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for 2020.









As a University admitting large numbers of international students, the fact that this platform will make it easier for students and their families to remit their fees from overseas during the tuition process was extremely attractive to us, said Aya Mihara, Administrative Manager. The success that Ritsumeikan+Asia+Pacific+University had with the implementation of GlobalPay for Students made our decision very easy.









Western+Union+Business+Solutions is a trusted payment provider that has moved over $14B on behalf of education providers. Eight out of the top-ten-ranked universitiesgloballyi save time and money using our solutions for the education sector. For more information on GlobalPay for Students, visit our website.









About Western Union









The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Unions platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the worlds widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.









About Ritsumeikan University









Ritsumeikan University (RU) is a leading private university in Japan, with 16 undergraduate schools and 22 graduate schools spread across four campuses in Kyoto, Shiga, and Osaka Prefectures. RU constantly innovates in the aim of achieving world-class education and research. In 2014, RU was selected by the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology for its Top Global University Project. Japan has around 800 universities, but only 37 have been selected for the project, which shows RU is highly regarded for its track record in globalization of education and research.









________________________________________









i Times+Higher+Education+Global+University+Rankings+2020





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210509005008/en/