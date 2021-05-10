Tussock Fire Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage

WICKENBURG, Ariz., May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the Tussock Fire in Crown King, just south of Prescott National Forest.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin.

"This fire started Saturday and no containment has been reported yet," stated Jim Pena, U-Haul Company of Northern Arizona president. "With evacuation orders in place, people leaving their homes may be seeking storage to protect their personal belongings. We are offering help at our Wickenburg store for anyone in need."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wickenburg

2820 Scenic Loop Road

Wickenburg, AZ 85290

(928) 415-4746

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

