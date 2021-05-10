Logo
Tussock Fire Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WICKENBURG, Ariz., May 9, 2021

WICKENBURG, Ariz., May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the Tussock Fire in Crown King, just south of Prescott National Forest.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

Evacuation orders have been issued for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin.

"This fire started Saturday and no containment has been reported yet," stated Jim Pena, U-Haul Company of Northern Arizona president. "With evacuation orders in place, people leaving their homes may be seeking storage to protect their personal belongings. We are offering help at our Wickenburg store for anyone in need."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wickenburg

2820 Scenic Loop Road

Wickenburg, AZ 85290

(928) 415-4746

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tussock-fire-relief-u-haul-offers-30-days-free-self-storage-301287139.html

SOURCE U-Haul

