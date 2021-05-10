Hailiang Education Group Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Undervalued

The stock of Hailiang Education Group (NAS:HLG, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $48.8999 per share and the market cap of $1.3 billion, Hailiang Education Group stock is believed to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for Hailiang Education Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Hailiang Education Group is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 18.5% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Hailiang Education Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 67.40, which is better than 87% of the companies in Education industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Hailiang Education Group at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Hailiang Education Group is strong. This is the debt and cash of Hailiang Education Group over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Hailiang Education Group has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $246.8 million and earnings of $2.517 a share. Its operating margin of 33.73% better than 90% of the companies in Education industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Hailiang Education Group's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Hailiang Education Group over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Hailiang Education Group is 18.5%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Education industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 32.4%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Education industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Hailiang Education Group's return on invested capital is 20.21, and its cost of capital is 1.98. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Hailiang Education Group is shown below:

In short, the stock of Hailiang Education Group (NAS:HLG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Education industry. To learn more about Hailiang Education Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.