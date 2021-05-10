Logo
Thermo Fisher Scientific: Growth at a Reasonable Price

Powered by demand for Covid-19 products and dozens of acquisitions, this supplier of biotech and pharmaceutical products is on a roll

Author's Avatar
Robert Abbott
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

With earnings growth averaging 16.2% per year over the past decade, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (

TMO, Financial) keeps its foot on the accelerator:

Thermo Fisher earnings per share chart

According to the company's 10-K for 2020, it "develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that sell worldwide." It sells these products to "pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies, as well as environmental, industrial quality and process control settings."

The company operates through four segments:

  • Life Sciences Solutions
  • Analytical Instruments
  • Specialty Diagnostics
  • Laboratory Products and Services.

This excerpt from a table in the 10-K shows how much each contributed to corporate revenue in 2020:

Thermo Fisher revenues per segmentPowered mainly by the need for products related to Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, Thermo Fisher as a whole saw its revenues jump 26% in 2020. The Life Sciences Solutions segment alone enjoyed a revenue jump of 77%.

In reporting its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results, the company reported:

"Delivered an extraordinary year of high-impact innovation, establishing leadership in COVID-19 testing highlighted by the Applied Biosystems TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit and Amplitude Solution for high-throughput PCR-based testing while continuing to strengthen our leading offerings in electron microscopy, mass spectrometry, biosciences and bioproduction. During the quarter, we launched the Thermo Scientific Tundra cryo-transmission electron microscope to further democratize this ground-breaking technology."

Competition

Thermo Fisher reported that it faces aggressive and able competitors in all the markets it serves. It does not name competitors, but the GuruFocus system offers Danaher Corporation (

DHR, Financial) and Illumina Inc (ILMN, Financial), both of which have significant interests in the life sciences. It also competes with a wide range of manufacturers and third-party distributors.

According to the company, the elements of competition include technical performance and advances in technology, product differentiation and active research and application-development programs.

Risks

Issues that might pose risks to investors in this company are divided into several categories:

  • Industry and Economic Risks: This takes in issues such as the markets into which it sells, public health risks including Covid-19 and general economic conditions.
  • Business Risks: "We must develop new products, adapt to rapid and significant technological change and respond to introductions of new products by competitors to remain competitive."
  • Operational Risks: These include reliance on suppliers, breaches in its information technology services and security, and reliance on third-party package delivery services.
  • Legal, Quality and Regulatory Risks: Comprises issues such as changes in laws and regulations, product and liability risks not covered by insurance and an inability to protect its intellectual property.

Financial strength

Thermo Fisher financial strength

Although Thermo Fisher receives just a 6-out-of-10 for financial strength, there's much to like on this table.

We see high numbers for both the Piotroski F-Score and the Altman Z-Score. The former indicates the company is performing well on the financial and operational fronts, while the latter suggests no danger of financial default.

The comparison showing return on invested capital versus the weighted average cost of capital also instills confidence. ROIC, at 16.22%, is more than triple the WACC of 5.25%.

As for debt, the company has adequate operating earnings to cover its interest expenses.

Profitability

Thermo Fisher profitability

Over most of the past decade, margins grew slowly, but in the last two years they have taken off to new heights:

Thermo Fisher operating margin net margin chart

In addition, return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA) have been robust. Investors will also like what they see on the three growth lines at the bottom of the table:

  • Three-Year Revenue Growth Rate: 15.4%
  • Three-Year Ebitda Growth Rate: 25.9%
  • Three-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate: 41.8%

Not only have these three metrics been growing, but Ebitda is growing faster than revenue and EPS is growing faster than Ebitda. That suggests the company has been increasingly effective and efficient at converting revenue into bottom-line profits.

Performance

Thermo Fisher has outperformed close competitors such as Danaher and Illumina over the past decade in terms of capital gains:

Thermo Fisher comparative performanceOn an annualized basis, these were its returns (with the S&P 500 (

SPY, Financial) returns in brackets for comparison):

  • One year: 40.55% (45.98%)
  • Three years: 31.03% (18.55%)
  • Five years: 26.38% (17.31%)
  • 10 years: 22.94% (14.06%)

Excluding 2020, Thermo Fisher has generally led the market over the past ten years. Looking at total returns, we see::

  • 2016: -0.53%
  • 2017: 34.57%
  • 2018: 17.88%
  • 2019: 45.17%
  • 2020: 43.37%

Dividend and share buybacks

Thermo Fisher dividend and share buybacks

Thermo Fisher's dividend grew over the past three years after languishing for four years:

Thermo Fisher dividends per share

However, that growth hasn't pushed up the yield because the share price has also gone up:

Thermo Fisher share price & dividend yield

The dividend payout ratio is low, not surprising in a company that remains focused on growth.

Turning to the share count, we need a trendline to determine where it is going, and the trendline shows the share count has a slight upward bias:

Thermo Fisher shares outstanding chart

One of the reasons for new share issuances has been acquisitions. According to one source, it has purchased 64 companies, 16 of them in the past five years. In addition, it sold eight of its assets.

These are the deals seen in the first four months of 2021:

  • January 15: Finalized its acquisition of Henogen S.A. for approximately 725 million Euros ($881 million) in cash.
  • February 17: Acquired cell sorting technology assets from Propel Labs.
  • February 26: It completed its acquisition of Mesa Biotech for $450 million in cash.
  • April 15: Thermo Fisher announced it was planning on buying PPD, Inc. (PPD) for $17.4 billion.

This company is aggressively growing through acquisitions, not to mention internal growth. Don't expect its appetite for share issuances and debt to settle down soon.

Valuation

The share price of Thermo Fisher moved sharply higher in the past year:

Thermo Fisher 10-year price chart

From the perspective of the GuruFocus Value Line, it is fairly valued, despite the recent run-up:

Thermo Fisher GuruFocus Value Line

Its price-earnings ratio is 23.65, which is lower than the industry median of 30.78 and its own 10-year median of 29.30.

The PEG ratio also suggests fair valuation. At 1.21, it is only slightly above the fair-value threshold of 1.00.

Finally, the DCF calculator, based on earnings power and 5-star predictability, puts Thermo Fisher into the undervalued category:

Thermo Fisher discounted cash flow calculator

Gurus

Thermo Fisher may have had a couple of good years, but gurus have been net sellers of the stock:

Thermo Fisher guru buys and sells

Still, 22 gurus currently own its shares, and that's a significant number. The top three were:

Conclusion

Thermo Fisher Scientific is financially strong, profitable and selling at a price somewhere between fair and under-valued. It has outperformed the S&P 500 and its profitability means there should be plenty of cash for growth available in coming years.

Thus, it seems well-positioned to continue growing both its top and bottom lines over the next five to 10 years.

Value investors who can live with some debt and accept the DCF output may find this stock interesting. The same holds for growth investors who like steady growth rather than sky-rocketing share prices. As we saw, Thermo Fisher has grown its dividend significantly, but to get that dividend, income investors need to pay a high price.

Disclaimer: I do not own shares in any of the companies named in this article and do not expect to buy any in the next 72 hours.

Author's Avatar
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995 and in 2010 added options -- mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors (whatisamutualfund.com). As a writer and publisher, Abbott also explores how the middle class has come to own big business through pension funds and mutual funds, what management guru Peter Drucker called the "unseen revolution."