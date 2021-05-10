Mattel Launches New Toy Takeback Program Called Mattel PlayBack

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mattel Launches New Toy Takeback Program Called Mattel PlayBack

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the launch of Mattel PlayBack, a toy takeback program that will enable families to extend the life of their Mattel toys once they are finished playing with them. The new program is designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products, and supports the companys goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210509005020/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)



Mattel toys are made to last and be passed on from generation to generation, said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. A key part of our product design process is a relentless focus on innovation, and finding sustainable solutions is one significant way we are innovating. Our Mattel PlayBack program is a great example of this, enabling us to turn materials from toys that have lived their useful life into recycled materials for new products.



To participate in the Mattel PlayBack program, consumers can visit Mattel.com%2FPlayBack, print a free shipping label, and pack and mail their outgrown Mattel toys back to Mattel. The toys collected will be sorted and separated by material type and responsibly processed and recycled. For materials that cannot be repurposed as recycled content in new toys, Mattel PlayBack will either downcycle those materials or convert them from waste to energy. At launch, the program will accept Barbie, Matchbox and MEGAtoys for recycling with other brands to be added in the future.



At Mattel, we are committed to managing the environmental impact of our products, added Pamela Gill-Alabaster, Global Head of Sustainability, Mattel. The Mattel PlayBack program helps parents and caregivers ensure that materials stay in play, and out of landfills, with the aim to repurpose these materials as recycled content in new toys. It is one important step were taking to address the growing global waste challenge.



Last year, Mattel introduced several toys as part of its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all products and packaging by 2030, including the Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack and Fisher-Price Babys First Blocks, made from bio-based plastics, three MEGA Bloks sets made from bio-based plastics, and UNO Nothin But Paper, the first fully recyclable UNO deck without cellophane packing materials.



Last month, Mattel also announced Drive Toward a Better Future, its product roadmap to make all Matchbox die-cast cars, playsets and packaging with 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials by 2030, in line with Mattels overarching goal, and unveiled the Matchbox Tesla Roadster, its first die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials and certified CarbonNeutral*, available starting in 2022.



Mattel PlayBack will initially be available in the United States and Canada. The program will extend to France, Germany and the United Kingdom through third-party recycling partners.



Programs like Mattel PlayBack are an integral part of Mattels broader sustainability strategy and efforts to teach children about the importance of protecting the planet. Mattel PlayBack also supports the companys ongoing commitment to advance a circular economy, which includes pre-competitive collaborations with other members of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and circular design training, led by global design firm IDEO, for its design, development, global brand and supply chain teams.



For more information on the Mattel PlayBack program, visit Mattel.com%2FPlayBack. For more information on Mattels sustainability and corporate social responsibility efforts, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.mattel.com%2Fen-us%2Fcitizenship.



About Mattel


Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of childrens and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the worlds leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.



MAT-CORP



* The Matchbox Tesla Roadster is certified CarbonNeutral by Natural Capital Partners with carbon offset credits going towards preserving grasslands in Colorado and Montana.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210509005020/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)