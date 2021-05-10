Logo
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 208 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redhawk+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,165 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.26%
  2. ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 226,524 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 46,911 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66%
  4. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 542,345 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,209 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 167.26%
New Purchase: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $74.66 and $76.94, with an estimated average price of $75.45. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 226,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 542,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 162,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 168,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.7 and $49.8, with an estimated average price of $49.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 131,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $504.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 13,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 167.26%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $334.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 41,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1503.54%. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 65,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 525.65%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $51.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 350.99%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 159.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.06 and $26.51, with an estimated average price of $26.28.

Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Reduced: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 69.03%. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.08%. Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 40,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.44%. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 5,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 72.44%. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 26,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

