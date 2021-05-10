Logo
AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys ServiceNow Inc, Fiserv Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, JD.com Inc, American Tower Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AMJ Financial Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Fiserv Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Visa Inc, Baker Hughes Co, sells Charter Communications Inc, JD.com Inc, American Tower Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMJ Financial Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, AMJ Financial Wealth Management owns 79 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMJ Financial Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amj+financial+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMJ Financial Wealth Management
  1. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 97,925 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.74%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,562 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 58,975 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.64%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 61,653 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.16%
  5. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 93,534 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $483.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 10,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 42,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44. The stock is now traded at around $164.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 33,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 21,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 189,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 108,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 215.70%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 36,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 88.16%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 61,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 97,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 58,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 42,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $298.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMJ Financial Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. AMJ Financial Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMJ Financial Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMJ Financial Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMJ Financial Wealth Management keeps buying
