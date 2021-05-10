AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys ServiceNow Inc, Fiserv Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, JD.com Inc, American Tower Corp

- New Purchases: NOW, FISV, NDAQ, V, BKR, FITB, SLB, TJX, J, CFG, ITOT, ABT, PFF, MUB, SBGI, FXN, INFY, ROK, CBOE, FXD, IBUY, INDA,
- Added Positions: CDNS, JNK, LQD, TIP, EMB, ADBE, IWO, KRE, EFA, VEEV, NKE, CACI, TMO, ATVI, IWP, BLK, MDC, NVDA, POOL, AMZN, LRCX, TXN, GLW,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, PG, NEE, CWB, CRM, AGZ, PWR, CREE, ZG, BLDR, UNH, EMN, JKHY, OSTK, TKR, QQQ, AWK, MOH, XLK, SO, IVZ, UPS, NET, FCX, SPTS, EEMA, HTA,
- Sold Out: CHTR, JD, AMT, ABC, IAU, DG, TLT, SPLG, AU, XLI, CAG, APD, IEF,
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 97,925 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,562 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 58,975 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.64%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 61,653 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.16%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 93,534 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $483.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 10,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 42,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44. The stock is now traded at around $164.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 33,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 21,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 189,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 108,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 215.70%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 36,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 88.16%. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 61,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 97,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 58,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 42,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $298.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.
