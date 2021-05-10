Salesforce Com Inc Buys Snowflake Inc, Sells Ncino Inc

Added Positions: SNOW,

SNOW, Reduced Positions: NCNO,

Investment company Salesforce Com Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, sells Ncino Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salesforce Com Inc. As of 2021Q1, Salesforce Com Inc owns 2 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALESFORCE COM INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salesforce+com+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 4,985,061 shares, 69.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.28% Ncino Inc (NCNO) - 7,475,773 shares, 30.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.53%

Salesforce Com Inc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 139.28%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.52%. The holding were 4,985,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.