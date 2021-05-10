Baker Hughes Holdings LLC Buys C3.ai Inc, Sells Tellurian Inc

Investment company Baker Hughes Holdings LLC (Current Portfolio) buys C3.ai Inc, sells Tellurian Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $714 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC. Also check out:
1. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baker Hughes Holdings LLC keeps buying
For the details of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+hughes+holdings+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC
- C3.ai Inc (AI) - 10,813,095 shares, 99.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NextDecade Corp (NEXT) - 640,175 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio.
- Tellurian Inc (TELL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Baker Hughes Holdings LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 99.76%. The holding were 10,813,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tellurian Inc (TELL)
Baker Hughes Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Tellurian Inc. The sale prices were between $1.28 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $2.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC. Also check out:
1. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baker Hughes Holdings LLC keeps buying