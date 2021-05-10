Baker Hughes Holdings LLC Buys C3.ai Inc, Sells Tellurian Inc

New Purchases: AI,

Investment company Baker Hughes Holdings LLC Current Portfolio ) buys C3.ai Inc, sells Tellurian Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC. As of 2021Q1, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $714 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

C3.ai Inc (AI) - 10,813,095 shares, 99.76% of the total portfolio. New Position NextDecade Corp (NEXT) - 640,175 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. Tellurian Inc (TELL) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 99.76%. The holding were 10,813,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC sold out a holding in Tellurian Inc. The sale prices were between $1.28 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $2.74.