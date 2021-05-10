White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Fac

- New Purchases: SGOL, VFH, ASML, JPM,
- Added Positions: VYM, VCIT, VUG, VCSH, VXUS, VTV, DVY, BIV, VBR, VCLT, VB, VTIP, VHT, BSV, VGT, MSFT, VEA, SCHD, VO, IAU, EW, BND, DSI, GLD, SCHP, VTEB, ESGD, PFF, VNQ, IBB, ESGU, CVS, VPU, IWP, IVV, MDT, BOND, CSCO, VWOB,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, VGSH, VOO, AAPL, IGM, MGK, QUAL, SNOW, BLV, IWF, AMZN, VEU, SHV, VOE, ESGE, MUB, IVE, WMT, ICLN, IJR, SCHF, VOT, GOOGL, IUSG, PM, GSLC, VGK, ICF, DIS, CAT, NLY, EMB, SPY, PG, MTUM, LMT, JNJ, IJT, IXJ, RING, RSP, MRK, VZ,
- Sold Out: VBK, FBT,
For the details of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/white+lighthouse+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 184,978 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 295,113 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 286,055 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 36,947 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 89,726 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $658.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 116,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21.
