Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab International Smal

New Purchases: VTWO, VONV, MOAT, NUE, BEN, GPC, PBCT, CVX, SYY, AOS, OTIS, LEG, XOM, EMR, CB, MMM, QUAL, SPLV, MTUM,

VTWO, VONV, MOAT, NUE, BEN, GPC, PBCT, CVX, SYY, AOS, OTIS, LEG, XOM, EMR, CB, MMM, QUAL, SPLV, MTUM, Added Positions: HYG, EFV, HYMB, EEMS, DGRO, WST, IQLT, IMTM, IEFA, IEMG, D, LHX,

HYG, EFV, HYMB, EEMS, DGRO, WST, IQLT, IMTM, IEFA, IEMG, D, LHX, Reduced Positions: AGG, SCHC, CL, HRL, NOBL, CAT, ALB, TGT, TROW, LOW, PNR, EXPD, ABBV, SWK, LIN, ABT, APD, ADM, AMCR, DOV, ITW, PPG, EVRG, SJM, SHW, AEP, NEE, DLR, JKHY, GWW, FDS, ELS, ES, WTRG, ISTB, CMS, CTAS, IJR, IUSG, ARE,

AGG, SCHC, CL, HRL, NOBL, CAT, ALB, TGT, TROW, LOW, PNR, EXPD, ABBV, SWK, LIN, ABT, APD, ADM, AMCR, DOV, ITW, PPG, EVRG, SJM, SHW, AEP, NEE, DLR, JKHY, GWW, FDS, ELS, ES, WTRG, ISTB, CMS, CTAS, IJR, IUSG, ARE, Sold Out: IAU, VTEB, JNJ, MKC, ROP, PEP, BF.B, CLX, MCD, ECL, KMB, PG, CAH, WMT, IEF, IUSB,

Investment company Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+financial+strategies+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 567,461 shares, 35.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.63% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 85,548 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 68,779 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 169,730 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 411.53% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 98,152 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92%

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $90.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 85,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 68,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $98.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.8%. The holding were 567,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 411.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 169,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 98,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 33.50%. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $55.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.684400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 81,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49.04%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $51.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 55,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 102.15%. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $333.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.