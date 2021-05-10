Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab International Smal

- New Purchases: VTWO, VONV, MOAT, NUE, BEN, GPC, PBCT, CVX, SYY, AOS, OTIS, LEG, XOM, EMR, CB, MMM, QUAL, SPLV, MTUM,
- Added Positions: HYG, EFV, HYMB, EEMS, DGRO, WST, IQLT, IMTM, IEFA, IEMG, D, LHX,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, SCHC, CL, HRL, NOBL, CAT, ALB, TGT, TROW, LOW, PNR, EXPD, ABBV, SWK, LIN, ABT, APD, ADM, AMCR, DOV, ITW, PPG, EVRG, SJM, SHW, AEP, NEE, DLR, JKHY, GWW, FDS, ELS, ES, WTRG, ISTB, CMS, CTAS, IJR, IUSG, ARE,
- Sold Out: IAU, VTEB, JNJ, MKC, ROP, PEP, BF.B, CLX, MCD, ECL, KMB, PG, CAH, WMT, IEF, IUSB,
For the details of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+financial+strategies+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 567,461 shares, 35.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.63%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 85,548 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 68,779 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 169,730 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 411.53%
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 98,152 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92%
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $90.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 85,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 68,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $98.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 7,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $30.26, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $34.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 20,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.8%. The holding were 567,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 411.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 169,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 98,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 33.50%. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $55.99. The stock is now traded at around $60.684400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 81,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49.04%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $51.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 55,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 102.15%. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $333.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs