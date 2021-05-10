Logo
Investment Management Associates Inc Buys British American Tobacco PLC, Qualcomm Inc, Dropbox Inc, Sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Patterson Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Investment Management Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys British American Tobacco PLC, Qualcomm Inc, Dropbox Inc, Viatris Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Patterson Inc, Alphabet Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, MakeMyTrip during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Management Associates Inc . As of 2021Q1, Investment Management Associates Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+management+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC
  1. DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 472,904 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18%
  2. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 51,346 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03%
  3. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 192,190 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 178,150 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72%
  5. Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 818,203 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%
New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 92,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $452.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT)

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Microbot Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 232.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $39.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 214,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 67.22%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 47,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 521,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 70.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 71,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 212,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Sold Out: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.11 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $31.76.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.



