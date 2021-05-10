Investment Management Associates Inc Buys British American Tobacco PLC, Qualcomm Inc, Dropbox Inc, Sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Patterson Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: DBX, TXN, BSM, LMT, AVGO, MBOT,

DBX, TXN, BSM, LMT, AVGO, MBOT, Added Positions: BTI, QCOM, VTRS, CAH, GOVT, DXC, HII, EPD, MO, MSFT, QRTEA, MMP, PFE, MUB, MCK, GD, ABBV, SSNC, EQNR, IVZ, VZ,

BTI, QCOM, VTRS, CAH, GOVT, DXC, HII, EPD, MO, MSFT, QRTEA, MMP, PFE, MUB, MCK, GD, ABBV, SSNC, EQNR, IVZ, VZ, Reduced Positions: PDCO, UBER, GOOG, MU, CWH, PM, GILD, WBA, WFC,

PDCO, UBER, GOOG, MU, CWH, PM, GILD, WBA, WFC, Sold Out: ABC, TAP, MMYT, FB,

Investment company Investment Management Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys British American Tobacco PLC, Qualcomm Inc, Dropbox Inc, Viatris Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Patterson Inc, Alphabet Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, MakeMyTrip during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Management Associates Inc . As of 2021Q1, Investment Management Associates Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+management+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 472,904 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.18% McKesson Corp (MCK) - 51,346 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.03% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 192,190 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 178,150 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72% Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 818,203 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 92,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $452.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc initiated holding in Microbot Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $7.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 232.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $39.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 214,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 67.22%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 47,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 521,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 70.77%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 71,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 212,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.86. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.11 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $31.76.

Investment Management Associates Inc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.