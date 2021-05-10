Alleghany Corp Buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Wells Fargo, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: WPM, WFC, NEE, MCY, FTSI,

Investment company Alleghany Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Wells Fargo, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, JPMorgan Chase, 3M Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alleghany Corp . As of 2021Q1, Alleghany Corp owns 32 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,318,998 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.53% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 4,435,000 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 1,251,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. 3M Co (MMM) - 795,000 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.29% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 901,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.58%

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 4,435,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 3,138,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 533,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 336,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 77.64%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 514,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,318,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in 3M Co by 60.29%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 795,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 901,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,780,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $287.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 514,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in FTS International Inc. The sale prices were between $13.2 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $16.64.