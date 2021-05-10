Logo
Alleghany Corp Buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Wells Fargo, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alleghany Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Wells Fargo, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, JPMorgan Chase, 3M Co, sells Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alleghany Corp . As of 2021Q1, Alleghany Corp owns 32 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALLEGHANY CORP 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alleghany+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALLEGHANY CORP
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,318,998 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.53%
  2. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 4,435,000 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 1,251,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
  4. 3M Co (MMM) - 795,000 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.29%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 901,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.58%
New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 4,435,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 3,138,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 533,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mercury General Corp (MCY)

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 336,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FTS International Inc (FTSI)

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in FTS International Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $20.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 77.64%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 514,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,318,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in 3M Co by 60.29%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 795,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 901,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,780,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 32.27%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $287.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 514,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: FTS International Inc (FT5)

Alleghany Corp sold out a holding in FTS International Inc. The sale prices were between $13.2 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $16.64.



