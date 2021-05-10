Malaga Cove Capital, LLC Buys Chubb, Dynatrace Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, New Relic Inc

- New Purchases: CB, DT, GS, SONO, ABNB, SUMO, BAND, EVER, FISV, AXON, LDOS, SFIX, WMG, ARE, AMD, ZM, QCOM, MSP, FUBO, ASAN, GDS, U, CVX,
- Added Positions: DG, COST, DHI, ANTM, PRGS, UI, VMW, MRVL, CSGP, BL, STZ, O, BABA, WLTW, SMAR, PANW, V, TTWO, PEGA, MDLA, PAC, VRTX, ESTC, NTNX, FSLY, DDOG, BIIB, MRK, TDOC, MCK, GPRO, SPLK, SPOT, ARLO, BMY, AAPL, FROG, CAAP, CSOD, GDRX,
- Reduced Positions: DISCA, ON, AMGN, TSLA, J, LHX, NEM, JPM, LRCX, MU, TTD, TEAM, RH, VZ, ZS, TWTR, SUPN, CSL, GOOGL, MTN, CTXS, ABMD, GILD, SKT, CLDR,
- Sold Out: TRIP, NEWR, VIAC, BA, HCA, CRM, AMWL, GLUU, TLND, PTON, FOXA, BSM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Malaga Cove Capital, LLC
- ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 345,163 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 30,539 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 17,082 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,797 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 21,111 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $176.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $370.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 79.82%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 95.17%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $220.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Progress Software Corp by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $43.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $850.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VMware Inc (VMW)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $163.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81.Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.
