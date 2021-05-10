Logo
Malaga Cove Capital, LLC Buys Chubb, Dynatrace Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, New Relic Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pv Estates, CA, based Investment company Malaga Cove Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Chubb, Dynatrace Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sonos Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells Discovery Inc, TripAdvisor Inc, New Relic Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Malaga Cove Capital, LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Malaga Cove Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/malaga+cove+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Malaga Cove Capital, LLC
  1. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 345,163 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
  2. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 30,539 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 17,082 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,797 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  5. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 21,111 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $176.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $370.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $37.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 79.82%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 95.17%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $220.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in Progress Software Corp by 55.08%. The purchase prices were between $40.18 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $43.8. The stock is now traded at around $44.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $850.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98. The stock is now traded at around $163.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $28.31 and $61.03, with an estimated average price of $42.81.

Sold Out: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in New Relic Inc. The sale prices were between $55.87 and $80.77, with an estimated average price of $66.42.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Malaga Cove Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Malaga Cove Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Malaga Cove Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Malaga Cove Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Malaga Cove Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Malaga Cove Capital, LLC keeps buying
