Cannell Peter B & Co Inc Buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, General Motors Co, Triumph Group Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Quidel Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Cannell Peter B & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, General Motors Co, Triumph Group Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Quidel Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Air Lease Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannell Peter B & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cannell Peter B & Co Inc owns 265 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cannell Peter B & Co Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cannell+peter+b+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 690,886 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 51,575 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 583,409 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 302,903 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 613,422 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 540,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in Triumph Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,460,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,343,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $267.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 56,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,603,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 440.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,379,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 79.81%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 342,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,056,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 245.19%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 693,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1317.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 299,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 441.44%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $8.4 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $9.61.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.