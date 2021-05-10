Cannell Peter B & Co Inc Buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, General Motors Co, Triumph Group Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Quidel Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc Buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, General Motors Co, Triumph Group Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Quidel Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cannell Peter B & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys New York Community Bancorp Inc, General Motors Co, Triumph Group Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Quidel Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Air Lease Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannell Peter B & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cannell Peter B & Co Inc owns 265 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cannell Peter B & Co Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cannell+peter+b+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cannell Peter B & Co Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 690,886 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 51,575 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  3. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 583,409 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 302,903 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 613,422 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 540,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in Triumph Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $14.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,460,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,343,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.54 and $243.1, with an estimated average price of $222.88. The stock is now traded at around $267.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 56,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc initiated holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.58 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,603,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 440.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,379,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 79.81%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $146.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 342,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,056,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 245.19%. The purchase prices were between $21.28 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 693,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 1317.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 299,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 441.44%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $290.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 25,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sold Out: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $8.4 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $9.61.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cannell Peter B & Co Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cannell Peter B & Co Inc. Also check out:

1. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cannell Peter B & Co Inc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider