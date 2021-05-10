Harvard Management Co Inc Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Adobe Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Sells Royalty Pharma PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: ICE, ADBE, U, TXG, KNTE, PDD, GMTX, DADA,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Harvard Management Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Adobe Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Unity Software Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, sells Royalty Pharma PLC, Salesforce.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, NuCana PLC, The Carlyle Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvard Management Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Harvard Management Co Inc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 10,714,284 shares, 27.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.07% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 2,062,444 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 326,100 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. New Position AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 4,105,095 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 409,695 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.57%. The holding were 2,062,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $488.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.14%. The holding were 326,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 186,396 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 89,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $40, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 498,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 42,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 103.89%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $342.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 340,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $31.03 and $37.41, with an estimated average price of $35.09.

Harvard Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.78.