Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc Buys Texas Instruments Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Cinemark Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc

Investment company Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, FedEx Corp, Deere, Citigroup Inc, sells Cinemark Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc. As of 2021Q1, Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) - 389,679 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.93% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 32,554 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.66% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 6,973 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,361 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,280 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 20,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 42,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $314.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 13,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $394.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 9,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 86,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $271.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 8,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 2294.94%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 50,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 196.01%. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31780.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 4358.60%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.