Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc Buys Texas Instruments Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells Cinemark Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: TXN, DHI, FDX, DE, RDS.B, VUG, SCHD, IBUY, IJR, VEU, QCLN, ESGU, BLOK, SMH, EMQQ, PSCH, PTH, XHE, VCR, FXO, VXF, SJNK, HYEM, ANGL, UVXY,
- Added Positions: C, XBI, ARKG, MRK, REGN, QCOM, CHTR, TAN, VGT, PINS, TMO, ICLN,
- Reduced Positions: CNK, JKE, XLP, VOX, AMAT, DIS, JPM, GOOGL, LIT, LRCX, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, ORCL, MA, CVS, FB, NEE, ABBV, GLD,
- Sold Out: PYPL, ADBE, BMY, NVDA, VRTX, EQIX, IPAY, CLOU, PSJ, IXJ, PBW, IGV, CIBR, XSW, ARKK, BOTZ, FIVG, WCLD, PNQI, IHI, SAN, SRVR, XLRE, SQM, TSLA, BAC, GBTC, FMXUF, SHOP, FAS, GE, CRM, V, BABA, XLY, NLY, ZM, MGK, REZ, SPY, XLE, ITUB, BRK.B, XOM, F, HD, NFLX, PBR, RCL, LDOS, IHF, IVV, QQQ, T, ACN, AXP, CX, CMCSA, IBM, IRM, LB, SIEGY, VOD, WFC, EBAY, VMW, GM, PFPT, AYX, FVRR, LMND, EWZ, IYF, RING, SPLV, MO, BP, BIIB, BTI, CCL, TPR, GILD, GGAL, MDLZ, MVIS, PFE, SLB, TSM, TUP, ET, PAPPEL, RYIS, REEMF, KMI, BERY, TWTR, SUPV, NIO, LI, USO, XLK, XLV,
For the details of CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claudia+m.p.+batlle%2C+crp+%28r%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC
- Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) - 389,679 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.93%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 32,554 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.66%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 6,973 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,361 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,280 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 20,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 42,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $314.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 13,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $394.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 9,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 86,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $271.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 8,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 2294.94%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 50,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 196.01%. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31780.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 4358.60%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC. Also check out:
1. CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC keeps buying