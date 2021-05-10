University Of Texas Investment Managment Co Buys Accolade Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Codiak BioSciences Inc, Sells BeiGene, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Soliton Inc

New Purchases: ACCD, BEAM, CDAK, VIR, DNLI, TPL, UPS, PG,

ACCD, BEAM, CDAK, VIR, DNLI, TPL, UPS, PG, Added Positions: TSHA, FB, AMZN,

TSHA, FB, AMZN, Reduced Positions: TFFP, SOLY,

TFFP, SOLY, Sold Out: BGNE, PINS, RP, TRU, IWF, RTX, WYNN, CUB, HBI, OTIS, VZ, BL, SURF, RJF, JNJ, QQQ, AAPL, DE, BAX, VXF, GOOG, MA, SYY, MSFT, JPM, IBM,

Austin, TX, based Investment company University Of Texas Investment Managment Co Current Portfolio ) buys Accolade Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Codiak BioSciences Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, sells BeiGene, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Soliton Inc, Pinterest Inc, RealPage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University Of Texas Investment Managment Co. As of 2021Q1, University Of Texas Investment Managment Co owns 20 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS INVESTMENT MANAGMENT CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/university+of+texas+investment+managment+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 1,191,326 shares, 33.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) - 2,179,000 shares, 27.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95% Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) - 224,390 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 170,025 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK) - 847,108 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. New Position

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.24%. The holding were 1,191,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $70.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.04%. The holding were 224,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 847,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $42.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 94,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 23,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1753.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $260.64 and $382.12, with an estimated average price of $331.94.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.

University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.