University Of Texas Investment Managment Co Buys Accolade Inc, Beam Therapeutics Inc, Codiak BioSciences Inc, Sells BeiGene, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Soliton Inc

- New Purchases: ACCD, BEAM, CDAK, VIR, DNLI, TPL, UPS, PG,
- Added Positions: TSHA, FB, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: TFFP, SOLY,
- Sold Out: BGNE, PINS, RP, TRU, IWF, RTX, WYNN, CUB, HBI, OTIS, VZ, BL, SURF, RJF, JNJ, QQQ, AAPL, DE, BAX, VXF, GOOG, MA, SYY, MSFT, JPM, IBM,
- Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 1,191,326 shares, 33.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) - 2,179,000 shares, 27.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%
- Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) - 224,390 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 170,025 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
- Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK) - 847,108 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $59.09, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.24%. The holding were 1,191,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $70.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.04%. The holding were 224,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $31.53, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.85%. The holding were 847,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $42.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 94,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.8 and $81.53, with an estimated average price of $66.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 23,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1753.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $260.64 and $382.12, with an estimated average price of $331.94.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
University Of Texas Investment Managment Co sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.
