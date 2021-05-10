Logo
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc Buys Invesco Solar ETF, Zscaler Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Jumia Technologies AG, Vanguard Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Element Pointe Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Solar ETF, Zscaler Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, General Motors Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Jumia Technologies AG, Vanguard Value ETF, Clorox Co, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Element Pointe Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Element Pointe Advisors, Llc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELEMENT POINTE ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/element+pointe+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ELEMENT POINTE ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,233 shares, 18.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,157 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  3. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 629,805 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 39,959 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 207,970 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 46,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $169.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 12,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1108.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 77,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.62%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.54%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 59.31%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $151.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.



