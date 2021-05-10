Element Pointe Advisors, Llc Buys Invesco Solar ETF, Zscaler Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Jumia Technologies AG, Vanguard Value ETF

- New Purchases: TAN, ZS, GM, LVS, JNJ, SHOP, ETN, DOCU, TJX, LKQ, ROST, ZM, XPEV, JWS, ROOT, IEMG, TLT, IAU, WMT, OHI, ZBRA, SNOW, NCNO, TIP, STAG, BQ, SOS,
- Added Positions: ICLN, GLD, ARKG, ARKK, STIP, VGSH, AMZN, TDOC, LPRO, ROKU, ATVI, PYPL, NVDA, MSFT, MRVL, DIS, PSTG, TWLO, XLNX, SQ, CRM, QRVO, Z, CHWY, CBOE, NEE, CCI, BX, IWF, IWD, NFLX, TMO, XLK, SBAC, KR, FSLR, GOOGL, IWN, PGX, NCLH, IWO, FB, ZEN, PINS, TWOU, TWTR, KKR, GOOG, XHB, LH, TSM, BABA, SHY,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VTV, USMV, DBC, VOO, BSV, DGRO, QUAL, WORK, TSLA,
- Sold Out: IVE, JMIA, CLX, CVS, EBAY, SPLK, RP, CCL, JPM, IHF, ETW, TY, ACN, RQI,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,233 shares, 18.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,157 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 629,805 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 39,959 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 207,970 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 46,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $169.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 12,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 24,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 7,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1108.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 77,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.62%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.54%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 59.31%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $151.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Element Pointe Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.
