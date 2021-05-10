Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International

New Purchases: EFV, ACWI, IUSB, VBR, LRCX, UL, VWO, ALSN, TMO, TJX, IYW, IYE, CMCSA, VNQ, BBCP, GSAT, IJT, VXF, TGT, TRV, AMT, EL, MCHP, MDT, NVS, AZO, KO, BLI, GS, HUM, ADBE, DOV, WMT, IIVI, PPG, ITW, UPS, TXN, LULU, GILD, APD, ALB, KNX, MMM, MO, ICLN, DEO, SRE, MINT, NSC, DLTR, ANET, ET, PAA, SNDL,

Investment company Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BlackBerry during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC owns 275 stocks with a total value of $618 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 123,038 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.98% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,394 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.34% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 544,825 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.27% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,014 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,256 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.50%

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $630.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 121.29%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 150,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 123,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1658.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 239,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 673.89%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 128,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 544,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.91%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.