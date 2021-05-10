Logo
Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Bank of America Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BlackBerry during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC owns 275 stocks with a total value of $618 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robertson+stephens+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 123,038 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.98%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,394 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.34%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 544,825 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.27%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 65,014 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,256 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.50%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $177.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $630.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 121.29%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 150,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 123,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1658.69%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 239,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 673.89%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 128,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 544,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.91%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

