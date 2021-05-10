Westchester Capital Management, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Duke Energy Corp

New Purchases: PEP, BP, BMY, LW, VALPQ,

PEP, BP, BMY, LW, VALPQ, Added Positions: HD, AMZN, WMT, PG, T, CAG, LOW,

HD, AMZN, WMT, PG, T, CAG, LOW, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, KO, DUK, SO, USB, F, LUMN, VZ,

BRK.B, KO, DUK, SO, USB, F, LUMN, VZ, Sold Out: ZBH, BTI, GILD, GBX, 4LT1, SOHU, WAB, ZUO,

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Westchester Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PepsiCo Inc, BP PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Duke Energy Corp, Southern Co, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,304 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,736 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 75,297 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 106,506 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 63,516 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Valaris PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.05 and $0.14, with an estimated average price of $0.1. The stock is now traded at around $0.068000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32023.39%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $339.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 39,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 3712.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sohu.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $17.96.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $7 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82.