Westchester Capital Management, Inc. Buys The Home Depot Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Duke Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Omaha, NE, based Investment company Westchester Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PepsiCo Inc, BP PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Duke Energy Corp, Southern Co, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westchester Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Westchester Capital Management, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westchester Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westchester+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westchester Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,304 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,736 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  3. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 75,297 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  4. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 106,506 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 63,516 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valaris PLC (VALPQ)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Valaris PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.05 and $0.14, with an estimated average price of $0.1. The stock is now traded at around $0.068000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32023.39%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $339.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 39,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 3712.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.

Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

Sold Out: Sohu.com Ltd (SOHU)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Sohu.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $17.96.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)

Westchester Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $7 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $9.82.



