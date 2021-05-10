Logo
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Facebook Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Appleton, WI, based Investment company Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Facebook Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, Kansas City Southern, The Walt Disney Co, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APPLETON GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appleton+group+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APPLETON GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 283,900 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 186,977 shares, 23.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99%
  3. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 135,419 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.16%
  4. Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 246,757 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 27,671 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86%
New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 12,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $91.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $305.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $104.580100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.



