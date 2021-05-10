Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc Buys Builders FirstSource Inc, Facebook Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

- New Purchases: BLDR, FB, STX, KSU, DIS, SKX, AXP, EXR, CVS, GRMN, PFE, VMW, CTSH, MAR, CRUS, IYR, HQY, XLU, XLY, PPG,
- Added Positions: SCHV, SCHX, SCHA, VCSH, SCHZ, DSI, SPYX, IWD, SPY, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHF, SCHE, JNK, PGX, SCHM, XLB, XLI,
- Sold Out: CWB, LQD, EMB, XBI, TAN, FDN, XLK, XLV, FAN,
These are the top 5 holdings of APPLETON GROUP WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 283,900 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 186,977 shares, 23.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 135,419 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.16%
- Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 246,757 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 27,671 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.86%
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 12,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology PLC (STX)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $91.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $305.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Skechers USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $43, with an estimated average price of $37.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $104.580100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Appleton Group Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.
