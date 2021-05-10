Investec Asset Management LTD Buys Concentrix Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, General Motors Co, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

- New Purchases: CNXC, GM, PXD, ANSS, SFM, SIX, AMT, STE, DSGX, AA, CLF, WIT, WFG, XOM, HRB, CSCO,
- Added Positions: BABA, BDX, C, TT, LYB, NEE, NTAP, WM, TEL, RTX, CCI, TME, TCOM, V, BAC, TXRH, NKE, HDB, VRSN, APTV, MCO, PM, NOV, GS, ITRI, INDA, INTU, AMZN, ADSK, EA, HD, ADBE, KEYS, EMN, MDT, MCK, AER, CHKP, SNPS, NTES, ICLR, FOXA, UNH, FDS, PG, ACN, LNC, ADP, NVDA, NDAQ, EL, PNR, KL, MS, BTG, AVGO, NOC, IR, AMED, KLAC, PVG, AEM, EWT, DG, LMT, PAAS, TX, NVR, TUR, ASML, STLD, CF, ANET, MPC, LRCX, ORLY, TJX,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, TMO, SPGI, GOOGL, DQ, GNRC, EWY, YUMC, INFY, PEP, MA, SCHW, STT, ALLY, BKNG, MDLZ, ASR, JPM, AZO, NXPI, FB, FCX, JNJ, AAPL, RS, SPG, SNX, AXP, LEA, SIVB, WSO, PLD, SSRM, NEM, TSM, ABBV, VALE, GOLD, ACGL, VLO, RGA, DLR, FNF, J, NOMD, HES, PSLV, CCEP, PSX, BWA, EBAY, ANTM, ALGN, CME, MTG, COP, ESNT, WPM, DE, TW, CNYA, GLPI, ASHR, CTVA, ALC, ZTS, REZI, NMIH, NTR, KOS, MSCI, SYK, UEPS, MRK, LSTR, KGC, IAG, MNST, ECL, DHI, STZ, CHE, ATVI,
- Sold Out: FIS, GDDY, PBR, JETS, BIDU, AN, NICE, IPGP, GOOG, ACWI, DOX, ADM, TSN, VIAC, FSLR, JD, LGF.A, KO,
For the details of Investec Asset Management LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investec+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Investec Asset Management LTD
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,576,059 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9%
- Visa Inc (V) - 6,539,168 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 433,878 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 5,348,912 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 357,711 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%
Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,180,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,881,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,056,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $332.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 301,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)
Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,492,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,786,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 336.42%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,423,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $239.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,333,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,299,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $183.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,501,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 88.01%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,108,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 643.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,204,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: AutoNation Inc (AN)
Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Investec Asset Management LTD. Also check out:
1. Investec Asset Management LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Investec Asset Management LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Investec Asset Management LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Investec Asset Management LTD keeps buying