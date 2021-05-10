Investec Asset Management LTD Buys Concentrix Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, General Motors Co, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

New Purchases: CNXC, GM, PXD, ANSS, SFM, SIX, AMT, STE, DSGX, AA, CLF, WIT, WFG, XOM, HRB, CSCO,

CNXC, GM, PXD, ANSS, SFM, SIX, AMT, STE, DSGX, AA, CLF, WIT, WFG, XOM, HRB, CSCO, Added Positions: BABA, BDX, C, TT, LYB, NEE, NTAP, WM, TEL, RTX, CCI, TME, TCOM, V, BAC, TXRH, NKE, HDB, VRSN, APTV, MCO, PM, NOV, GS, ITRI, INDA, INTU, AMZN, ADSK, EA, HD, ADBE, KEYS, EMN, MDT, MCK, AER, CHKP, SNPS, NTES, ICLR, FOXA, UNH, FDS, PG, ACN, LNC, ADP, NVDA, NDAQ, EL, PNR, KL, MS, BTG, AVGO, NOC, IR, AMED, KLAC, PVG, AEM, EWT, DG, LMT, PAAS, TX, NVR, TUR, ASML, STLD, CF, ANET, MPC, LRCX, ORLY, TJX,

BABA, BDX, C, TT, LYB, NEE, NTAP, WM, TEL, RTX, CCI, TME, TCOM, V, BAC, TXRH, NKE, HDB, VRSN, APTV, MCO, PM, NOV, GS, ITRI, INDA, INTU, AMZN, ADSK, EA, HD, ADBE, KEYS, EMN, MDT, MCK, AER, CHKP, SNPS, NTES, ICLR, FOXA, UNH, FDS, PG, ACN, LNC, ADP, NVDA, NDAQ, EL, PNR, KL, MS, BTG, AVGO, NOC, IR, AMED, KLAC, PVG, AEM, EWT, DG, LMT, PAAS, TX, NVR, TUR, ASML, STLD, CF, ANET, MPC, LRCX, ORLY, TJX, Reduced Positions: MSFT, TMO, SPGI, GOOGL, DQ, GNRC, EWY, YUMC, INFY, PEP, MA, SCHW, STT, ALLY, BKNG, MDLZ, ASR, JPM, AZO, NXPI, FB, FCX, JNJ, AAPL, RS, SPG, SNX, AXP, LEA, SIVB, WSO, PLD, SSRM, NEM, TSM, ABBV, VALE, GOLD, ACGL, VLO, RGA, DLR, FNF, J, NOMD, HES, PSLV, CCEP, PSX, BWA, EBAY, ANTM, ALGN, CME, MTG, COP, ESNT, WPM, DE, TW, CNYA, GLPI, ASHR, CTVA, ALC, ZTS, REZI, NMIH, NTR, KOS, MSCI, SYK, UEPS, MRK, LSTR, KGC, IAG, MNST, ECL, DHI, STZ, CHE, ATVI,

MSFT, TMO, SPGI, GOOGL, DQ, GNRC, EWY, YUMC, INFY, PEP, MA, SCHW, STT, ALLY, BKNG, MDLZ, ASR, JPM, AZO, NXPI, FB, FCX, JNJ, AAPL, RS, SPG, SNX, AXP, LEA, SIVB, WSO, PLD, SSRM, NEM, TSM, ABBV, VALE, GOLD, ACGL, VLO, RGA, DLR, FNF, J, NOMD, HES, PSLV, CCEP, PSX, BWA, EBAY, ANTM, ALGN, CME, MTG, COP, ESNT, WPM, DE, TW, CNYA, GLPI, ASHR, CTVA, ALC, ZTS, REZI, NMIH, NTR, KOS, MSCI, SYK, UEPS, MRK, LSTR, KGC, IAG, MNST, ECL, DHI, STZ, CHE, ATVI, Sold Out: FIS, GDDY, PBR, JETS, BIDU, AN, NICE, IPGP, GOOG, ACWI, DOX, ADM, TSN, VIAC, FSLR, JD, LGF.A, KO,

London, X0, based Investment company Investec Asset Management LTD Current Portfolio ) buys Concentrix Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, General Motors Co, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Daqo New Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investec Asset Management LTD. As of 2021Q1, Investec Asset Management LTD owns 214 stocks with a total value of $35.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Investec Asset Management LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investec+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,576,059 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9% Visa Inc (V) - 6,539,168 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 433,878 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 5,348,912 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 357,711 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.84%

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,180,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,881,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,056,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $332.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 301,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,492,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,786,611 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 336.42%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,423,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $239.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,333,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 29.09%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,299,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $183.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,501,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 88.01%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,108,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 643.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,204,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Investec Asset Management LTD sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $68.09 and $94.81, with an estimated average price of $80.13.