Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

- New Purchases: VTI, VT, SH, ACN, STNE, LQD, CRSP, LH, 4LT1, CLX, PRLB, DVN, GSBD, PDT, VLO, UGI, KHC, IEMG,
- Added Positions: ITOT, IUSG, SPY, AAPL, PG, FB, AMZN, TMO, HON, BABA, ADBE, ETN, HD, GOOG, PEP, PSA, FSLR, KO, CMCSA, BKNG, LHX, OC, MSFT, JPM, CREE, ABBV, CHTR, ISRG, EOG, PM, VFC, MRK, FDX, MA, MTN, UNH, DUK, MCD, MDT, MASI, ABT, NVDA, GTLS, K, WMT, TAP, SLV, MO, T, CCI, CNP, AMGN, BLK, MPLX, NOW, EPD, AXP, EWZ, SPOT, CVS, CVX, BUD, JNJ, VMW, PFE, CCL, LMT, SONY, SO, GD, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, XOM, EA, GGN, IBTX, V, GLD, TWTR, COF, CME, DIS, PRU, PYPL, FFIN, AVGO, MDLZ, BIDU, ABTX, MPC, SBUX, WFC, INTC, DDF, ET, RTX, USB,
- Sold Out: QQQ, DIA, NOBL, VRSK, HPI, XLRE, VIXM, PEO, IGR, USO, BAC, NCZ, RQI, BGS, BCX, CHY, NCV, MIE, GLUU,
These are the top 5 holdings of DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,274,964 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 419,913 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,713 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.56%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 166,089 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,933 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 18,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 96,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 137.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 166,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 153.63%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $422.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 76.43%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 98.77%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $468.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 76.20%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $228.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.Sold Out: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $19.21.Sold Out: ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM)
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $34.84 and $42.7, with an estimated average price of $39.32.
