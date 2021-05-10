Logo
Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doliver+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,274,964 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 419,913 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,713 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.56%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 166,089 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.59%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,933 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 18,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 96,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 137.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 166,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 153.63%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $422.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 76.43%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 98.77%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $468.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 76.20%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $228.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Sold Out: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $19.21.

Sold Out: ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM)

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $34.84 and $42.7, with an estimated average price of $39.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:

1. DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOLIVER CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider