Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 129 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,274,964 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 419,913 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,713 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.56% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 166,089 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,933 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 18,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 96,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 137.59%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 166,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 153.63%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $422.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 76.43%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 98.77%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $468.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 76.20%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $228.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $77.89 and $86.95, with an estimated average price of $81.91.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The sale prices were between $18.39 and $20.67, with an estimated average price of $19.21.

Doliver Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $34.84 and $42.7, with an estimated average price of $39.32.