Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, Trip.com Group, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, Daqo New Energy Corp

- New Purchases: TCOM, ADBE, STE, CNXC, PXD, GM, SIX, LYB,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, BDX, C, V, MCO, BABA, TEL, TME, VRSN, EL, PM, EA, ADSK, INFY, INTU, DSGX, BKNG, NVDA, CHKP, ICLR, FOXA, FDS, NTAP, SCHW, MDT, SNPS, EMN, KEYS, NTES, QGEN, AMZN, ABBV, GS, IR, TXRH, AMED, AVGO, INDA, HDB,
- Reduced Positions: ASR, DQ, MSFT, TMO, YUMC, FB, MDLZ, LEA, AZO, RS, MA, GNRC, ALGN, TX, SIVB, STT, TW, JNJ, FCX, NKE, A, AAPL, ATVI, EBAY, MSCI, MNST, ALC, SYK, ORLY, TSM, MS, ZTS, ASML, ICE, ADP, UNH, NOMD, NXPI, TRU, PEP, RTX, TT, CCEP, XRAY, GLPI, ANTM, GOLD, STZ, FAF, MMC, REZI, HES, PNR, IQV, J, KGC,
- Sold Out: PBR, GOOG, FIS, GDDY, JD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Investec Asset Management North America, Inc.
- Visa Inc (V) - 496,581 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 421,813 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 232,280 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 29,570 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
- Vale SA (VALE) - 3,834,946 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 484,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $488.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 228.19%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2351.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 23,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $239.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 183,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 183.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 210,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1597.78%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 83.92%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 94,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 58.35%. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 159,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.
