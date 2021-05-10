Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, Trip.com Group, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, Daqo New Energy Corp

New Purchases: TCOM, ADBE, STE, CNXC, PXD, GM, SIX, LYB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Trip.com Group, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Citigroup Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, Daqo New Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investec Asset Management North America, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 496,581 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 421,813 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 232,280 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.88% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 29,570 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% Vale SA (VALE) - 3,834,946 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 484,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $488.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $167.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. initiated holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.65 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $41.64. The stock is now traded at around $44.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 228.19%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2351.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 23,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $239.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 183,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 183.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 210,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1597.78%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 28,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 83.92%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 94,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. added to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 58.35%. The purchase prices were between $57.16 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $60.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 159,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.57.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Investec Asset Management North America, Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.