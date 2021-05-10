Brasada Capital Management, Lp Buys Union Pacific Corp, National Instruments Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Entergy Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc

New Purchases: UNP, NATI, CP, ENTG, RMNI, RYN, SCHW, KRE, SIX, BA, OXY, DE, ALE, CFR, GE, FANG, PK, DGRO, SYF, UNM, ESGE, BK, FWONA, CTVA, FTSL, IGHG, SJNK, VIAC, ATRO, AGG, CWB, COHU, IGT, SCCO, NMR, GGT, TTI, RF,

Investment company Brasada Capital Management, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, National Instruments Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Entegris Inc, Rimini Street Inc, sells CMS Energy Corp, Entergy Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc, Sempra Energy, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brasada Capital Management, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Brasada Capital Management, Lp owns 151 stocks with a total value of $460 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 53,481 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,253 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 48,404 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,653 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 87,018 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $229.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 22,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in National Instruments Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 89,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $397.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 30,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 342,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Rayonier Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 53,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39. The stock is now traded at around $160.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 53,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 26,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in CDW Corp by 63.72%. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 32,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Workday Inc by 92.91%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $236.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 298.36%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $35.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 73,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 203.00%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58.

Brasada Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.