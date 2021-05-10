Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, PNC Financial Services Group In

New Purchases: FNDF,

Investment company Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 709,555 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 299,208 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56% BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 282,095 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 190,194 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.71% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 254,695 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34%

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 116.56%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $196.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 51,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 2149.98%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 171,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 228,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 324,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 185.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 87,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 83,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79.