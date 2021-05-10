Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, PNC Financial Services Group In

- New Purchases: FNDF,
- Added Positions: VV, FNDE, SMMU, GSIE, SHYG, JPST, PTLC, USMV, FNDA, MTUM, IMTM, VLUE, VEA, MRK, GEM, MSFT, QVAL, VWO, AAPL, IVAL, IMOM, GSLC, BRK.B, MMM, PEP, LOW, KR, VTV, HD, GOOG, PM, V, JNJ, INTC, VBR, VOO, XLK, PYPL, SHOP, GWW, GOOGL, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, QUAL, EEMV, VB, EFAV, IQLT, LDUR, SPY, HYG, IEMG, XOM, VTI, VXUS, IEFA, BND, BABA, FB, WPC, IJR, ROST, MCHP, VEU, JPM, ABT,
- Sold Out: PNC, SCHA, TFC, SWK, EEM, DG, VTEB, ACN, AFL, AMAT, BMY, VIAC, CSCO, CZNC, KO, GPN, KLAC, MU, QCOM, RPM, REGN, ROK, SYY, TSM, ANTM, MSCI, TSLA, KKR, ABBV, NOMD, IGSB, GLD, IWD, SCHF, SCHR, TFI, BBY, CHKP, CTSH, CL, COST, CMI, EMR, HAIN, ITW, INTU, MAS, NTAP, SBAC, TGT, TXN, CARR, GBIL, JPEM, JPIN, XLF, XLY, AXP, AZN, AZO, BIIB, BLK, CHRW, CNI, CAT, CLX, CCI, CCK, JKHY, KRG, MTB, PFE, SHW, SBUX, RTX, WBA, BX, CAPL, DOW, PTON, AMLP, AOA, AOR, CFA, EDIV, FLOT, IWB, IWM, MDY, PFF, SCHK, SCHO, STIP, SUB, MO, BAC, BDX, BA, CVS, CVX, CHD, EXC, FLIC, F, GE, GSK, GS, VXRT, NFLX, ORCL, PAYX, SNY, TTWO, USB, VZ, VRTX, WMT, DIS, CMG, LUNA, HWCC, AWK, VRSK, BWXT, PSX, CDW, TDOC, PLTR, BNDX, BOND, IGIB, EFA, EWQ, EZU, HACK, HYMB, IJJ, MBB, SH, SHM, USO, VHT, VT, DDD, PLD, T, ADBE, ALGN, AMT, BLL, BK, CVM, COF, CAH, AWH, C, CMCSA, CMP, DXC, ED, STZ, DHI, DHR, DRI, DPZ, DOV, DD, ECL, ENB, EL, FDX, GD, HSY, HON, IBM, ICE, ISRG, IONS, LGND, LMT, MCD, VTRS, NRG, NVDA, NURO, NKE, NOC, ABIO, ORLY, OGEN, PENN, PXLW, PLUG, PG, FRBK, RCL, CRM, SPG, TJX, TMO, UAL, UBS, UAA, UNP, WAB, WM, WFC, WDC, EBAY, ZIOP, GSAT, DAL, VMW, GTE, CHTR, GM, ZG, FIVE, ZTS, ARMK, KIN, HLT, AAL, CGC, JD, MIK, AVGR, ETSY, LIFE, CC, KHC, FLOW, UA, USFD, GOLF, IQ, MRNA, UBER, CTVA, OTIS, U, ROOT, AMJ, AOK, CWB, DBA, DVY, EPP, EWC, EWD, EWL, EWU, FNDX, GOVT, ISTB, ITOT, IUSG, IUSV, LQD, MJ, PDBC, REZ, SCHE, SCHG, SCHH, SCHV, SCHX, SLYG, SLYV, TBF, TIP, VMBS, VNQ, VNQI, VTIP, VWOB,
For the details of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kathmere+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 709,555 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 299,208 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 282,095 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 190,194 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.71%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 254,695 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34%
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 116.56%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $196.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 51,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 2149.98%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 171,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 228,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 324,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 185.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 87,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 83,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kathmere Capital Management, LLC keeps buying