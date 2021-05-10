Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, PNC Financial Services Group In

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, PNC Financial Services Group In

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kathmere Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Truist Financial Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kathmere Capital Management, LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kathmere+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 709,555 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63%
  2. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 299,208 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 282,095 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 190,194 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.71%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 254,695 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.34%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 116.56%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $196.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 51,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 2149.98%. The purchase prices were between $28.31 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 171,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 228,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 49.99%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 324,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 185.18%. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 87,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $53.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 83,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Kathmere Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kathmere Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kathmere Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kathmere Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider