Wd Rutherford Llc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Intuit Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wd Rutherford Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, S&P Global Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Target Corp, sells Intuit Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wd Rutherford Llc. As of 2021Q1, Wd Rutherford Llc owns 116 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WD RUTHERFORD LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wd+rutherford+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WD RUTHERFORD LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,526 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,792 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,443 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 10,436 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
  5. Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 8,800 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $314.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 605.63%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $342.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 134.18%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $214.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $317.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.93 and $106.33, with an estimated average price of $91.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of WD RUTHERFORD LLC. Also check out:

1. WD RUTHERFORD LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WD RUTHERFORD LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WD RUTHERFORD LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WD RUTHERFORD LLC keeps buying
