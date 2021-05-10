Wd Rutherford Llc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Intuit Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

New Purchases: DIS, JWN, FDX, FAST, SBUX, FRC,

Investment company Wd Rutherford Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, S&P Global Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Target Corp, sells Intuit Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wd Rutherford Llc. As of 2021Q1, Wd Rutherford Llc owns 116 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,526 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.97% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,792 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,443 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 10,436 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 8,800 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $314.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $187.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 605.63%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $139.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 31.98%. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $342.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 134.18%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $214.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18. The stock is now traded at around $317.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Wd Rutherford Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $81.93 and $106.33, with an estimated average price of $91.08.