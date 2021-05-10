Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Knight-Swift Transportation Holding

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 806 stocks with a total value of $14.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,344,284 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,739,586 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,340,366 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.07% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 639,303 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 5,048,599 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.05%

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $259.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 96,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 164,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 80,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 262,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 99.57%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $276.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 891,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,048,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,359,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 1376.62%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $219.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 251,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1064.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,143,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 129.13%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 176,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.