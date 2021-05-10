Logo
Copperleaf Capital, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Copperleaf Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperleaf Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Copperleaf Capital, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Copperleaf Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copperleaf+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Copperleaf Capital, LLC
  1. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 301,457 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.68%
  2. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 47,751 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 47,134 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.84%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,894 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 81,583 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.06%
New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 47,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 38,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 14,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 15,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 57,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Copperleaf Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Copperleaf Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Copperleaf Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Copperleaf Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Copperleaf Capital, LLC keeps buying

