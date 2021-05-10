Copperleaf Capital, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corp

New Purchases: MBB, EFV, IGLB, IJJ, SCHP, SCHA, FIS, XLE, MTUM, CVS, FISV,

MBB, EFV, IGLB, IJJ, SCHP, SCHA, FIS, XLE, MTUM, CVS, FISV, Added Positions: ENB, TSM, MSFT, KMX, BKNG, UBER, VCIT, VCSH, UNH, GOOGL, NFLX, ABC, ANTM, FB, V,

ENB, TSM, MSFT, KMX, BKNG, UBER, VCIT, VCSH, UNH, GOOGL, NFLX, ABC, ANTM, FB, V, Reduced Positions: IGSB, SPIB, SHYG, GOVT, NEAR, ESGU, SPLG, USHY, EFG, VLUE, IHI, EMB, XOM, FTEC, USMV, IVV, DIS, LYFT, IGIB,

IGSB, SPIB, SHYG, GOVT, NEAR, ESGU, SPLG, USHY, EFG, VLUE, IHI, EMB, XOM, FTEC, USMV, IVV, DIS, LYFT, IGIB, Sold Out: IEF, RODM, SIZE, GOOG, IYG,

Investment company Copperleaf Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperleaf Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Copperleaf Capital, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Copperleaf Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copperleaf+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 301,457 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.68% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 47,751 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 47,134 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,894 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 81,583 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.06%

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 47,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 38,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 29,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 14,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 15,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 57,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85.