Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Discovery Inc, Deere

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Crown Castle International Corp, Discovery Inc, Deere, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owns 620 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laurel+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 142,288 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,620 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,135 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 32 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 238,150 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $137.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $312.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MannKind Corp (MNKD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.14 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $271.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 569.47%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $592.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 33.49%. The purchase prices were between $40.13 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.75. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 39,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: Greif Inc (GEF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Greif Inc. The sale prices were between $45.16 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Sold Out: Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF (CFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF. The sale prices were between $61.2 and $67.22, with an estimated average price of $64.46.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
