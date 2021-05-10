Logo
Absher Wealth Management, Llc Buys M&T Bank Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Intel Corp, 3M Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Absher Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys M&T Bank Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Intel Corp, 3M Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Ubiquiti Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absher Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Absher Wealth Management, Llc owns 70 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/absher+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Mercury General Corp (MCY) - 445,271 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.5%
  2. Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 270,392 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,174 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 169,379 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76%
  5. Deere & Co (DE) - 60,342 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $163.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 126,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $186.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 138,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 62.06%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 45,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $274.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

