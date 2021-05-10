Absher Wealth Management, Llc Buys M&T Bank Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Intel Corp, 3M Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: MTB, WSM, BAC,
- Added Positions: PEP, COST, WMT, AAPL, AMGN, ADI, CVX, FDX, BF.B, MCD, PM, V, JNJ, BA, ABT, BRK.B, SKX, UL, HD, FNF, DUK, BIIB, SONY, VTI, HXL, NVO, MA, PG, SO, DIS, CMI, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, MCY, TROW, DE, MSFT, EMR, RL, TSLA, SBUX, NXPI, PII, UI, MRK, PFE, TFC, MO, GE, D, TPR, TXN, XOM, UPS, CSCO,
- Sold Out: MMM, GLD, XBI,
For the details of ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,
- Mercury General Corp (MCY) - 445,271 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.5%
- Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 270,392 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,174 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 169,379 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 60,342 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $163.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 126,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88. The stock is now traded at around $186.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 138,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 62.06%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 45,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $274.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Absher Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.
