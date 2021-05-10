Logo
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, , Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, , iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. owns 382 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+advisors+group%2Cinc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 273,026 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 597,107 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 169,207 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
  4. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 473,297 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 585,546 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 210,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (ACIM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $52.85, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 171,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 60,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 50,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 114,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 461,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 537.61%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 89,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.84%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 138,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 489,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 46,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 168.16%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4.



