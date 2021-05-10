Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, , Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

- New Purchases: GSY, ACIM, IJJ, IJS, FXO, IVZ, TPR, EFV, SWKS, TIP, SLY, EXPI, IYJ, PSCT, LIT, BLKB, FYX, DISCA, ALK, KRE, XPEV, GM, NEM, APH, FXN, IPOE, AA, AVRO, CIM, MJ, SLVP, EDOW, AAL, TAK, AMKR, SUN, EXPR, PACB, PSK, GNMK, M, CVCY, LYG, FGB, TEVA, MVIS,
- Added Positions: SPYV, IJR, XLB, SPAB, TSLA, IJT, IWM, ARKK, ARKG, ITOT, FVD, FNX, SQ, SPY, VIG, MTUM, VTV, TDOC, CWB, VOO, CBND, XLF, VNLA, JPM, SPSM, JPST, FVRR, VYM, PYPL, VIAC, SUSA, XLK, ITE, QUAL, SPEM, DGRW, XLY, XLC, CRM, SPTL, DIS, VZ, XLV, SOXX, SE, MU, DVY, ARKW, VTI, FCX, IEI, LB, EFG, TGT, FSK, FV, AGGY, NEAR, VV, AMAT, GILD, IWP, QCLN, JQUA, ICLN, SDY, SPMD, VB, BABA, QQEW, VO, ETV, CMF, UPS, DSI, DOCU, EMB, ICVT, PSEC, XLU, FPE, SPHD, GDX, WPC, VXUS, F, O, FSKR, IFV, SPDW, WPM, ARCC, AB, AOD, EPD, GEM, CEQP, SCHO, MMM, DTD, DUK, CMP, DON, GIS, GSIE, BOTZ, ENB, CIBR, DHS, VCIT, FTSM, LUV, RQI, XLRE, ITA, EDIT, NLY, EMR, GDXJ, VNQ, TAL, EBAY, MDLZ, KMI, BAB, HYLS, MEIP, DAL, SPHY, HPQ, CDMO, CCL, USFR, DBEM, BP, CERS, GDV, STAG, AMCR, PMT, SGOL,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, AMZN, XMLV, AMD, SHY, HYG, LQD, QTEC, IUSG, QQQ, FLQL, IVW, SPYX, EFAV, NIO, SPLG, BA, BND, SNAP, EEM, IJK, IWF, DIA, QCOM, SHM, PLTR, XLP, BSCL, VOX, PFE, BRK.B, SPTS, SPSB, FTSL, IYW, VGSH, GLD, LMBS, WMT, ESGE, IVV, V, T, HDV, IGIB, VGT, COST, PG, XOM, PEP, NKE, TOTL, VUG, IJH, AGG, SBUX, IEFA, ESGU, IAU, XT, FIXD, FIW, ABT, GSLC, JNJ, FB, NFLX, CVX, HD, ZNGA, SPLV, TSM, BSCM, SIVR, ALLK, SIL, FTCS, IWD, TFI, BSJL, RODM, INTC, ADBE, GOVT, MCD, IEMG, MRK, MINT, CAT, BAC, BSV, ABBV, VDC, VEA, IBB, FTEC, EEMV, NEE, ATVI, ORCL, TJX, IGSB, MO, DGRO, GE, BST, HBI, CSCO, SPTM, CMCSA, HIE, SCHG, PFF, MBB, ETSY, CAPL, BMY, IEF, VWO, XSLV, DBEF, IWR, JD, SCHD, IXUS, WFC, SRC, SO, RTX, MPW, SCHV, IUSV, CAH, TDIV, EES, MBG, COP, XPER, USB, IDV, SPYD, PCG, PBA, DOC, ATI, DNP, HAL, JPS, KEY, FEI, EMLP,
- Sold Out: ACWV, TLT, MA, JMIA, IHI, OPEN, AMT, FXR, IYM, PWR, INAQ, XBI, FXH, EFA, MUB, HACK, OZON, PM, GPS, PCY, VCSH, ICF, ESGD, DBC, SJNK, XEL, XOP, HYMB, CWI, PGF, QAI, CALA, PHYS, SH, VTRS, HL,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 273,026 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 597,107 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 169,207 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 473,297 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.90%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 585,546 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 210,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: (ACIM)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $52.85, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 171,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 60,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 50,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 75,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 114,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 461,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 537.61%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 89,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.84%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 138,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.42%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 489,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 46,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 168.16%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $130.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 63,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in Jumia Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $65.51, with an estimated average price of $48.12.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group,Inc. sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4.
