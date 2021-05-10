Trust Co Of Virginia Buys Linde PLC, Blackstone Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Broadcom Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

- New Purchases: LIN, BX, COST, IWC, SCHW, SO, WFC, ESXB,
- Added Positions: VMBS, VCIT, QLTA, GVI, VCLT, MAS, TFC, TRP, BRK.B, BAC, MMM, PNFP, ORCL, NOC, XLP, XLE, TXN, HON, DUK, ACN, WBA,
- Reduced Positions: VB, VO, MSFT, DIS, DGRW, MRK, LOW, MCHP, BLK, IWM, D, PEP, XOM, UNH, ICF, IWR, EFA, PM, JPM, VWO, VFC, XLK, CVX, VT, VEA, ABBV, NSC, PFE, XLB, XLY, XLF, XLC, T, MCD, AJG, AXP, GPN, IVV, MO, GOOGL, AEP, VONG, AAP, BIV, WY, BK, BMY, DHR, UNP, TSCO, SYY, CL, XLI, EMR, GE, RF, IVE, PYPL, OTIS, IJH, IJR, LLY, MPC,
- Sold Out: SPY, AVGO, TROW, WM, APTV, FOXA, IEFA, IXUS, RGCO, NEE, ADBE, IBM, IWB, XLPI,
These are the top 5 holdings of TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 171,480 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 162,528 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,882 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,534 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 50,052 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.
