Trust Co Of Virginia Buys Linde PLC, Blackstone Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Broadcom Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trust Co Of Virginia (Current Portfolio) buys Linde PLC, Blackstone Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Broadcom Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Virginia . As of 2021Q1, Trust Co Of Virginia owns 170 stocks with a total value of $779 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+virginia+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRUST CO OF VIRGINIA
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 171,480 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 162,528 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,882 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,534 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 50,052 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.



