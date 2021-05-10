Trust Co Of Virginia Buys Linde PLC, Blackstone Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Broadcom Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc

New Purchases: LIN, BX, COST, IWC, SCHW, SO, WFC, ESXB,

Investment company Trust Co Of Virginia Current Portfolio ) buys Linde PLC, Blackstone Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Broadcom Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Waste Management Inc, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Virginia . As of 2021Q1, Trust Co Of Virginia owns 170 stocks with a total value of $779 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 171,480 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 162,528 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,882 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,534 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 50,052 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Trust Co Of Virginia sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.