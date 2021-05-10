1st Source Bank Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Citigroup Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, MetLife Inc

New Purchases: EFV, DFEB, ESGU, THO, NZF, VBR, SCHD, WBA, AMAT, LUV, NFLX, LULU, EOG, ECL, DKNG, RSG, RY, SLB, KMPR, ESGD, ESGE, IESC, CODI,

EFV, DFEB, ESGU, THO, NZF, VBR, SCHD, WBA, AMAT, LUV, NFLX, LULU, EOG, ECL, DKNG, RSG, RY, SLB, KMPR, ESGD, ESGE, IESC, CODI, Added Positions: IWM, SDY, VWO, EEM, EFA, IWD, SPYV, PATK, VEA, MMM, COST, BAC, FVD, ZTS, CRM, XLRE, PG, PANW, VO, FDX, VTWO, VB, BLK, GLD, IWB, ADBE, PFF, IJR, V, UPS, TGT, SYK, RTX, MDLZ, MAS, KEY, ISRG, GE, EBAY, CAT, CARR, BRK.B,

IWM, SDY, VWO, EEM, EFA, IWD, SPYV, PATK, VEA, MMM, COST, BAC, FVD, ZTS, CRM, XLRE, PG, PANW, VO, FDX, VTWO, VB, BLK, GLD, IWB, ADBE, PFF, IJR, V, UPS, TGT, SYK, RTX, MDLZ, MAS, KEY, ISRG, GE, EBAY, CAT, CARR, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: IWF, SRCE, C, IEFA, MET, MDY, ALL, ANTM, AAPL, KO, CVS, ORCL, PFE, TJX, GVI, MSFT, QCOM, AGG, GOOG, T, DHR, NVDA, HYG, AMZN, AWK, DE, DIS, HD, INTC, JPM, PYPL, TMO, VZ, LQD, JNK, ABBV, GOOGL, AEP, BMY, SCHW, CVX, CMG, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, KMB, EL, LLY, LMT, MA, MCD, MRK, PEP, PM, USB, ZBH, IVV, XLU, IEF, ABT, APD, MO, AIG, AMGN, BX, BA, CAH, CME, CTSH, COP, CMI, DLTR, DUK, ELAN, EMR, ES, FITB, THFF, GIS, HCA, HUM, ITW, ICE, INTU, J, LKFN, MXIM, NEE, NI, NOC, NUE, OTIS, PH, PSX, SYY, TXN, TFC, UNP, UNH, WM, WFC, WEN, WY, ETN, ENB, MDT, IEMG, IBB, IWR, VOO, PMO,

IWF, SRCE, C, IEFA, MET, MDY, ALL, ANTM, AAPL, KO, CVS, ORCL, PFE, TJX, GVI, MSFT, QCOM, AGG, GOOG, T, DHR, NVDA, HYG, AMZN, AWK, DE, DIS, HD, INTC, JPM, PYPL, TMO, VZ, LQD, JNK, ABBV, GOOGL, AEP, BMY, SCHW, CVX, CMG, CSCO, CMCSA, XOM, KMB, EL, LLY, LMT, MA, MCD, MRK, PEP, PM, USB, ZBH, IVV, XLU, IEF, ABT, APD, MO, AIG, AMGN, BX, BA, CAH, CME, CTSH, COP, CMI, DLTR, DUK, ELAN, EMR, ES, FITB, THFF, GIS, HCA, HUM, ITW, ICE, INTU, J, LKFN, MXIM, NEE, NI, NOC, NUE, OTIS, PH, PSX, SYY, TXN, TFC, UNP, UNH, WM, WFC, WEN, WY, ETN, ENB, MDT, IEMG, IBB, IWR, VOO, PMO, Sold Out: VIACA, PPL, PGR, UHS, PPT,

South Bend, IN, based Investment company 1st Source Bank Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Citigroup Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, MetLife Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1st Source Bank. As of 2021Q1, 1st Source Bank owns 245 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1ST SOURCE BANK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1st+source+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

1st Source Corp (SRCE) - 7,507,302 shares, 23.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 632,256 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 779,415 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 532,466 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 157,208 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%

1st Source Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 341,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The purchase prices were between $32.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $228.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 246,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 253.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $314.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $90.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $873.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.33 and $100.25, with an estimated average price of $61.26.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.73.