1st Source Bank Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Citigroup Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, MetLife Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
South Bend, IN, based Investment company 1st Source Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Citigroup Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, MetLife Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1st Source Bank. As of 2021Q1, 1st Source Bank owns 245 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1ST SOURCE BANK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1st+source+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1ST SOURCE BANK
  1. 1st Source Corp (SRCE) - 7,507,302 shares, 23.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 632,256 shares, 10.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 779,415 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 532,466 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 157,208 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 341,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The purchase prices were between $32.18 and $33.19, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $228.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

1st Source Bank initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 246,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 253.12%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $314.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $232.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 55.76%. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $90.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

1st Source Bank added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $873.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.33 and $100.25, with an estimated average price of $61.26.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Sold Out: Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)

1st Source Bank sold out a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of 1ST SOURCE BANK. Also check out:

1. 1ST SOURCE BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1ST SOURCE BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1ST SOURCE BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1ST SOURCE BANK keeps buying
