Choate Investment Advisors Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Choate Investment Advisors Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Choate Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Choate Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Choate Investment Advisors owns 292 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Choate Investment Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/choate+investment+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Choate Investment Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,184,119 shares, 29.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,305,834 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
  3. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX) - 1,251,441 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 781,527 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
  5. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 765,957 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.14%
New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $68.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $251.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $110.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $239.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 103.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 86,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.61%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $256.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.90%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $372.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS)

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Choate Investment Advisors. Also check out:

1. Choate Investment Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Choate Investment Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Choate Investment Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Choate Investment Advisors keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider