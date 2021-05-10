Choate Investment Advisors Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

New Purchases: XME, KBWB, IWV, HLT, VEU, AKAM, MHD, VRTX, SYY, MXIM, BDX, VMC, APTV, VTRS, MS, QUAL, FWONA, BATRA, EZU, ILF, IWN, KRE, VBK,

XME, KBWB, IWV, HLT, VEU, AKAM, MHD, VRTX, SYY, MXIM, BDX, VMC, APTV, VTRS, MS, QUAL, FWONA, BATRA, EZU, ILF, IWN, KRE, VBK, Added Positions: RSP, XLI, VTI, IWF, IVW, AAPL, VIG, IWD, IVE, MA, BRK.B, GOOGL, VGT, WMT, MMM, TJX, BA, GOOG, ADI, APD, UNH, NVS, EEM, MCO, MRK, EFA, ORCL, PEP, QCOM, TSM, XLK, DIS, TMUS, BX, ABBV, JNJ, ILMN, IEMG, ADP, IJH, HD, NEE, LLY, AMZN, COST, AMT, XLF, TROW, VUG, BFAM, MDY, FB, TSLA, VTV, VEA, FWONK, PYPL, EPP, LQD, BATRK, IWR, EEMV, EFG, GD, ACN, ADBE, AON, BIIB, CVS, KMX, FIS, CVX, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, GLW, EMR, XOM, FISV, CHTR, GIS, HON, INFO, LMT, LOW, MAR, NKE, NOC, ROP, TGT, TXN, WBA, EBAY, V, AVGO,

RSP, XLI, VTI, IWF, IVW, AAPL, VIG, IWD, IVE, MA, BRK.B, GOOGL, VGT, WMT, MMM, TJX, BA, GOOG, ADI, APD, UNH, NVS, EEM, MCO, MRK, EFA, ORCL, PEP, QCOM, TSM, XLK, DIS, TMUS, BX, ABBV, JNJ, ILMN, IEMG, ADP, IJH, HD, NEE, LLY, AMZN, COST, AMT, XLF, TROW, VUG, BFAM, MDY, FB, TSLA, VTV, VEA, FWONK, PYPL, EPP, LQD, BATRK, IWR, EEMV, EFG, GD, ACN, ADBE, AON, BIIB, CVS, KMX, FIS, CVX, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, GLW, EMR, XOM, FISV, CHTR, GIS, HON, INFO, LMT, LOW, MAR, NKE, NOC, ROP, TGT, TXN, WBA, EBAY, V, AVGO, Reduced Positions: IEF, VGIT, IVV, SPYX, GLDM, SPY, FDN, XLY, VZ, SYK, INTC, BRK.A, XLV, SPGI, IAU, VFC, SWKS, PAYX, TIP, AMP, IBM, CAT, CTSH, EEMS, EWJ, XAR, VWO, IDLB, VT, IJR, VGLT, IWB, VCR, IWM, KIE, USLB, PRF, SDY, MPC, SHY, PFE, AFL, MO, BAX, BLK, COF, CI, EXAS, GE, MDLZ, KR, MCK, NVDA, PNC, ACWI, PGR, USB, RTX, MTN, WM, WFC, PM, T, PANW, CDK, AMCR, CARR, OTIS,

IEF, VGIT, IVV, SPYX, GLDM, SPY, FDN, XLY, VZ, SYK, INTC, BRK.A, XLV, SPGI, IAU, VFC, SWKS, PAYX, TIP, AMP, IBM, CAT, CTSH, EEMS, EWJ, XAR, VWO, IDLB, VT, IJR, VGLT, IWB, VCR, IWM, KIE, USLB, PRF, SDY, MPC, SHY, PFE, AFL, MO, BAX, BLK, COF, CI, EXAS, GE, MDLZ, KR, MCK, NVDA, PNC, ACWI, PGR, USB, RTX, MTN, WM, WFC, PM, T, PANW, CDK, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, Sold Out: EQIX, MUS, LYG, NVO, UL, VYM, EBND, EWM, HDV,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Choate Investment Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Equinix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Choate Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Choate Investment Advisors owns 292 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Choate Investment Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/choate+investment+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,184,119 shares, 29.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,305,834 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX) - 1,251,441 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 781,527 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 765,957 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.14%

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $68.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $251.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $110.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $239.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 103.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 86,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.61%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 35,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $256.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $375.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.90%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $372.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Choate Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $1.76 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $2.08.