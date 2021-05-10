Logo
Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys Capital One Financial Corp, Envista Holdings Corp, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Sells Allstate Corp, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Smith Asset Management Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Capital One Financial Corp, Envista Holdings Corp, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Allstate Corp, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Zebra Technologies Corp, DaVita Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Asset Management Group LP. As of 2021Q1, Smith Asset Management Group LP owns 327 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smith Asset Management Group LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+asset+management+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smith Asset Management Group LP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 870,322 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.35%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 436,443 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,132 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.34%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 205,124 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 28,009 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.29 and $307.53, with an estimated average price of $286.32. The stock is now traded at around $333.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 84,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 118,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 345,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 376,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $118.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 91,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 193,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 139688.18%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $157.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 307,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 3606.06%. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 644,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 94.06%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 317,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $319.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 161,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 445.89%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $217.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 102,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 420.74%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 76,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $47.33.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Smith Asset Management Group LP. Also check out:

