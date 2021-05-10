Amica Mutual Insurance Co Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amica Mutual Insurance Co Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Providence, RI, based Investment company Amica Mutual Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Discover Financial Services, sells Collectors Universe Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2021Q1, Amica Mutual Insurance Co owns 152 stocks with a total value of $877 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amica+mutual+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,211 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.53%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,308 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.39%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,279 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,283 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 89,429 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.31%
New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $432.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 20,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 11,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $437.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 129,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 23,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 63.97%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 43.54%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO. Also check out:

1. AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider