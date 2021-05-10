Amica Mutual Insurance Co Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: DPZ, TSLA, MKTX, LLY, ITW, APTV, NEE, AIRC,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Amica Mutual Insurance Co Current Portfolio ) buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Discover Financial Services, sells Collectors Universe Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2021Q1, Amica Mutual Insurance Co owns 152 stocks with a total value of $877 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amica+mutual+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,211 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,308 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,279 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,283 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% Facebook Inc (FB) - 89,429 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.31%

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $432.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 20,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 11,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $437.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 129,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 23,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 63.97%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 43.54%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.