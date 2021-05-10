Amica Mutual Insurance Co Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: DPZ, TSLA, MKTX, LLY, ITW, APTV, NEE, AIRC,
- Added Positions: DFS, TJX, FB, ROP, LMT, SPGI, CATC, SHW, MLM, VMC, UPS, AXP, EPM, ROK, SYBT, IEX, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IXUS, BRK.B, BAC, MSFT, CMCSA, JNJ, GOOGL, AMZN, ABT, CSCO, WMT, ADBE, PYPL, CHWY, MNST, SUI, ORLY, MMC, EA, JPM, TMO, CCI, V, PG, MA, ACN, HEI, TXN, UNP, UNH, HD, LRCX, MRK, CVX, DHR, MTCH, AVGO, OTIS, AKR, APD, ELS, MAA, WM, RDS.B, DG, BJ, PLD, MO, BDX, BMY, CRL, SITC, EW, EQR, HIW, INFO, MCD, MSI, O, LSI, UDR, DIS, BR, COR, ABBV, AMH, UE, INVH, AMT, APH, BXP, EQIX, EL, HELE, HUM, ISRG, KRC, NI, SRE, SKT, EVRG, IPGP, VRSK, RPAI, CONE, ICLR, ESRT, ALC, ARE, ACC, AEP, AVB, BDN, CPT, CUZ, D, FRT, ICE, PSA, REGN, SPG, WRI, AAT, SRC,
- Sold Out: CLCT, PFE, QCOM, PEP, XYL, AMGN, ROL, GIS, MCO, AEE, CBOE, AIV, AIV,
For the details of AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amica+mutual+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,211 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 334,308 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,279 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,283 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 89,429 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.31%
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $432.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 20,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 11,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $437.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 129,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 65.04%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 23,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 63.97%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co added to a holding in Cambridge Bancorp by 43.54%. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $78.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 88,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Amica Mutual Insurance Co sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO. Also check out:
1. AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMICA MUTUAL INSURANCE CO keeps buying