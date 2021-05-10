Syverson Strege & Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Workiva Inc

New Purchases: LDUR, AME, JPST, VHT, BIT, AMAT, PKO, INTC, FDX, GLD, HFC, HTLD, MUNI, CHD, PMF, MSFT, TSLA, MYD, VOD, ABNB, TSCO, QCOM, 1GDA, NOK, BEN, WTRG, SDIV,

LDUR, AME, JPST, VHT, BIT, AMAT, PKO, INTC, FDX, GLD, HFC, HTLD, MUNI, CHD, PMF, MSFT, TSLA, MYD, VOD, ABNB, TSCO, QCOM, 1GDA, NOK, BEN, WTRG, SDIV, Added Positions: AOA, AGG, AOM, FNDX, VOO, MRK, USA, VZ, VCSH, HYMB, FNDA, QUAL, PDI, QYLD, AOR, BMY, SHY, NAD, PCI, T, UNM, ETW, SHYG, SO, JRI, HPE, ENB, IBM, PGZ, MO, MPC, PBCT, BPY, PHK, CSCO, DUK, MCY, PEP, EXG, NLY,

AOA, AGG, AOM, FNDX, VOO, MRK, USA, VZ, VCSH, HYMB, FNDA, QUAL, PDI, QYLD, AOR, BMY, SHY, NAD, PCI, T, UNM, ETW, SHYG, SO, JRI, HPE, ENB, IBM, PGZ, MO, MPC, PBCT, BPY, PHK, CSCO, DUK, MCY, PEP, EXG, NLY, Reduced Positions: USMV, ACWV, NEAR, EFAV, PRF, EEMV, BOND, SHM, XOM, DWM, PXH, PRFZ, IAGG, NEA, GWX, WHR, AOK, IWD, WBA, WFC, BP, IJH, BNDX, VWO, UTF, EEM, FPE, ARCC, IWV, VEA, EMLC, EFV, IGSB, VB, EFG, FLOT, CASY, SCZ,

USMV, ACWV, NEAR, EFAV, PRF, EEMV, BOND, SHM, XOM, DWM, PXH, PRFZ, IAGG, NEA, GWX, WHR, AOK, IWD, WBA, WFC, BP, IJH, BNDX, VWO, UTF, EEM, FPE, ARCC, IWV, VEA, EMLC, EFV, IGSB, VB, EFG, FLOT, CASY, SCZ, Sold Out: WK, BIDU, IHE, EMB, PMX, FIXD, FPF, IWF, SWKS, GGN, IEFA,

Investment company Syverson Strege & Co Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AMETEK Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Workiva Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syverson Strege & Co. As of 2021Q1, Syverson Strege & Co owns 269 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Syverson Strege & Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/syverson+strege+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 240,974 shares, 21.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.7% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 138,703 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.09% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 40,806 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 25,394 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 67,876 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $240.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.54%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 209.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund by 90.19%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 809.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Workiva Inc. The sale prices were between $82.51 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $99.14.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $171.16 and $185.67, with an estimated average price of $180.34.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $12.66, with an estimated average price of $12.21.

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $23.47.