Syverson Strege & Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Workiva Inc

- New Purchases: LDUR, AME, JPST, VHT, BIT, AMAT, PKO, INTC, FDX, GLD, HFC, HTLD, MUNI, CHD, PMF, MSFT, TSLA, MYD, VOD, ABNB, TSCO, QCOM, 1GDA, NOK, BEN, WTRG, SDIV,
- Added Positions: AOA, AGG, AOM, FNDX, VOO, MRK, USA, VZ, VCSH, HYMB, FNDA, QUAL, PDI, QYLD, AOR, BMY, SHY, NAD, PCI, T, UNM, ETW, SHYG, SO, JRI, HPE, ENB, IBM, PGZ, MO, MPC, PBCT, BPY, PHK, CSCO, DUK, MCY, PEP, EXG, NLY,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, ACWV, NEAR, EFAV, PRF, EEMV, BOND, SHM, XOM, DWM, PXH, PRFZ, IAGG, NEA, GWX, WHR, AOK, IWD, WBA, WFC, BP, IJH, BNDX, VWO, UTF, EEM, FPE, ARCC, IWV, VEA, EMLC, EFV, IGSB, VB, EFG, FLOT, CASY, SCZ,
- Sold Out: WK, BIDU, IHE, EMB, PMX, FIXD, FPF, IWF, SWKS, GGN, IEFA,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 240,974 shares, 21.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.7%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 138,703 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.09%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 40,806 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 25,394 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 67,876 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 809 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $240.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 293 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.54%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 209.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund by 90.19%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 809.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Workiva Inc (WK)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Workiva Inc. The sale prices were between $82.51 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $99.14.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $171.16 and $185.67, with an estimated average price of $180.34.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $12.66, with an estimated average price of $12.21.Sold Out: First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund (FPF)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $23.47.
