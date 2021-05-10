Syverson Strege & Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Workiva Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Syverson Strege & Co Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Workiva Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Syverson Strege & Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AMETEK Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Workiva Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syverson Strege & Co. As of 2021Q1, Syverson Strege & Co owns 269 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Syverson Strege & Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/syverson+strege+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Syverson Strege & Co
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 240,974 shares, 21.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.7%
  2. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 138,703 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.09%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 40,806 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  4. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 25,394 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%
  5. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 67,876 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.06 and $128.21, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $240.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $132.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.54%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 209.32%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund by 90.19%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.31. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 809.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Workiva Inc (WK)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Workiva Inc. The sale prices were between $82.51 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $99.14.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $171.16 and $185.67, with an estimated average price of $180.34.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III. The sale prices were between $11.81 and $12.66, with an estimated average price of $12.21.

Sold Out: First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund (FPF)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $23.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Syverson Strege & Co. Also check out:

1. Syverson Strege & Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Syverson Strege & Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Syverson Strege & Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Syverson Strege & Co keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider