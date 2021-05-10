Logo
Connable Office Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Bank of America Corp, Adobe Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Connable Office Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, ConocoPhillips, Union Pacific Corp, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Bank of America Corp, Adobe Inc, Apple Inc, Fortive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connable Office Inc. As of 2021Q1, Connable Office Inc owns 216 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONNABLE OFFICE INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connable+office+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONNABLE OFFICE INC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 265,958 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.18%
  2. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,286,684 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  3. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,341,579 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.94%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 446,026 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.95%
  5. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 245,877 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 378,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 68,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 86,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $229.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 15,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $239.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $334.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 233,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 310,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 159.71%. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $163.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 712.67%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $342.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 50.45%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Connable Office Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of CONNABLE OFFICE INC. Also check out:

1. CONNABLE OFFICE INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CONNABLE OFFICE INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CONNABLE OFFICE INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CONNABLE OFFICE INC keeps buying
