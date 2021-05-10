Connable Office Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Bank of America Corp, Adobe Inc

- New Purchases: EFV, ARKK, COP, UNP, EFX, MCO, SCHW, DRI, MOS, DVN, VIVO, TRIP, MD, SBUX, UFCS, TPH, SWX, BECN,
- Added Positions: GUNR, IEFA, ICLN, MTB, PANW, ITW, ADP, AXP, LOW, RTX, UNH, VLO, GPN, DD, AGG, XOP, MRK, VNQ, COST, EQIX, TXN, VGK, EFSC, CP, BERY, ACN, MA, FB, HON, STE, RACE, ICLR, ALC, AON, ASML, TIP, TSM, SYK, SHOP, RMD, POR, MTD, ABT, LULU, SNN, CBRL,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, EFA, AAPL, IWB, ENTG, AMZN, MSFT, EEM, TMO, DHR, GOOG, VB, PYPL, INSP, TSLA, IJS, LRCX, MELI, ZG, ISBC, PENN, KBA, KO, VOO, MPWR, GOOGL, MATX, TCF, TEX, PEB, CCI, DIS, BDX, BRX, CNO, CCMP, JELD, KEY, CIT, AVGO, LFUS, MANT, D, BCO, AMGN, NCR, OLN, ORCL, MO, MDRX, CDNS, CNMD, HOPE, HD, PEP, CBT, REZI, THRM, ECL, SCS, FELE, FORM, FMBI, FHB, FHN, GVA, TDY, UBSI, RJF, PTEN, HXL, GPK, APD, GATX, FSP, FRME, FNB, XOM, EBS, DAR, CCK, CVA, CLNY, AIN,
- Sold Out: BAC, ADBE, FTV, ROP, AKAM, BLK, NOC, XLE, CVX, ACWX, EOG, SDGR, VXF, WPX, COHR, PBW, FLIR, RHP, TCBI, NOW, MUB, WSO, V, JNJ, VEEV, AIT, MCD, MKTX, KRG, BRKL,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 265,958 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.18%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,286,684 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,341,579 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.94%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 446,026 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.95%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 245,877 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 378,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 68,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 86,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $229.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 15,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $239.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Connable Office Inc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $263.04 and $306.97, with an estimated average price of $281.57. The stock is now traded at around $334.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Connable Office Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.48%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 233,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Connable Office Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 310,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Connable Office Inc added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 159.71%. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $163.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 25,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 712.67%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $342.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Connable Office Inc added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 50.45%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Connable Office Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Connable Office Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.
