PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Electronic Arts Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Assurant Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 217,299 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  2. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 224,811 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.65%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 235,714 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 66,043 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.98%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 53,175 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 14,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 130.98%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 66,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 224,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 301.55%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $423.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $437131.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.

Sold Out: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Sold Out: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.42.

Sold Out: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

