PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Electronic Arts Inc

Investment company PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Assurant Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 217,299 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 224,811 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.65% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 235,714 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 66,043 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.98% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 53,175 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 14,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,213 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 130.98%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 66,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 224,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 301.55%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $423.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 4,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $437131.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $122.77 and $144.71, with an estimated average price of $134.61.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $20.42.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Big Lots Inc. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $70.79, with an estimated average price of $59.83.